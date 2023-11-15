Signal Mountain High School Football Coach, Josh Roberts, Bids Farewell After Seven Successful Years

After seven years of dedicated service, Signal Mountain High School's head football coach, Josh Roberts, has decided to step down from his position.

The decision, characterized as mutual between Roberts and the school's administration, marks the end of an era for the football program. Roberts took the Eagles to the postseason five times within his tenure.

In an emotional statement, Coach Roberts reflected on his time at Signal Mountain, expressing gratitude for the opportunity and the positive impact it had on his life. "My seven years as the Head Football Coach at Signal Mountain have been a great opportunity and a great time in my life," he said. "I've been extremely fortunate to develop great relationships with my players and coaches that have impacted me far beyond what I could have imagined. I am extremely grateful to the administration, faculty, and community for their support these last seven years."

Roberts' departure comes not as a setback, but as a strategic move for both parties involved. The decision, reached amicably, signals a commitment to change within the football program. Despite parting ways, Coach Roberts spoke glowingly about his tenure, emphasizing the positive experiences and relationships forged during his time at Signal Mountain.

The announcement was accompanied by a heartfelt conversation with the players on Tuesday, where Coach Roberts stressed the importance of the bonds formed with the young athletes under his guidance. Recognizing the difficulty of the moment, he expressed gratitude for the collective journey and the memories created with the team.

As for what lies ahead, Coach Roberts remains open to new opportunities. While he is stepping away from his current role, he is not closing the door on coaching altogether. He's leaving his options open for now and is interested in getting back into coaching at some point. This leaves room for speculation about the next chapter in his coaching career, with the possibility of him bringing his expertise and leadership to another program in the future.

Signal Mountain High School now faces the task of finding a new head coach to lead the football program. Whoever takes on the role will undoubtedly inherit a program shaped by Coach Roberts' dedication, passion, and commitment to fostering not only skilled athletes but also strong, character-driven individuals. As the school looks to the future, the legacy of Coach Josh Roberts will undoubtedly continue to influence the Signal Mountain football program for years to come.