Southern Adventist University Awarded $1.36 Million Grant For Student Support

Southern Adventist University has been awarded a $1.36 million federal TRIO Student Support Services grant to enhance support for students who are first-generation college students, meet federal low-income guidelines, or have a documented disability.

In response to receiving the grant, Southern established a new student support initiative called THRIVE, which stands for Tools for Higher-Ed Readiness, Involvement, Vision, and Excellence.

The initiative will implement the funding and goals of the grant, expanding support to help participants thrive academically and personally during their college experience, with the ultimate aim of leading them to successful graduation.

THRIVE will provide participating students with a wide range of services, including individualized tutoring, dedicated peer mentors, counseling and coaching, skill-building workshops, career exploration, assistance with course selection, and guidance in identifying and securing scholarships.

Since student success is shaped by more than classroom performance alone, THRIVE is intentionally designed to help students navigate the non-academic aspects of college life, such as personal and financial challenges, in addition to their academic pursuits.

Southern applied for the grant in 2024. In the fall of 2025, the university learned it had received a perfect score on the application and was awarded $272,000 annually for five years, which will yield $1.36 million in total. The THRIVE initiative was implemented in January 2026.

“We’re very grateful to have received this funding, which represents an important investment in our students and their futures,” says Kimberly Crider, THRIVE initiative director. “THRIVE allows us to come alongside student participants who may be facing additional challenges and provide consistent encouragement, practical resources, and individualized support as they work toward graduation.”

The initiative will serve up to 140 students each year and includes the opportunity for a $500 scholarship per semester for students who successfully complete the initiative requirements, encouraging students to progress toward graduation.

Together, Southern’s THRIVE initiative and the TRIO grant provide a new opportunity to help students reach their graduation goals while advancing Southern’s mission to nurture the whole student. By expanding access to academic, financial, and personal support, the initiative represents a significant step in helping students succeed at Southern and beyond.