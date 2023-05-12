Southern Adventist University Enactus Team Places Third In Top Tier Of National Competition

The Enactus chapter at Southern Adventist University won third place at the 2023 Enactus United States National Exposition, ranking in the elite 1% of more than 300 teams in the country.

This marks the second time Southern’s student team, which is housed in the School of Business, has advanced through the competition to the final round with the top four U.S. schools.

Enactus is an international nonprofit that brings together student, academic, and business leaders who are committed to using the power of entrepreneurial action to improve the quality of life and standard of living for people in need. Academic advisers and business experts help guide student leaders in implementing sustainable community empowerment projects across the globe.

Junior management major Roman Johnson, Southern’s chapter president, described the expo as “an incredible experience. My team and I had the opportunity to grow in our commitment to Christ-centered service through our projects this past year and then showcase His work through our team in the competition. I am thrilled to see what the future holds for our Enactus team!"

Along with creating a video, the Southern team prepared an annual report detailing all five of their current projects with statistics and finances to share with judges. The presentation focused on Akuna Soap Industry’s production of natural, affordable soap that equips women and youth in Zambia to open their own businesses and BringIt’s empowerment of student entrepreneurs. Other Chattanooga-based projects include: Tomorrowpreneurs’s focus on inspiring underserved children with business knowledge and confidence; HIRE’s job network and training targeting unsheltered individuals; and Illuminate Marketing’s promotion assistance for struggling small businesses.

“I am so proud of the amazing work our team did this year, and it’s beautiful to see their accomplishments recognized on a national level,” said Michelle Doucoumes, associate professor in the School of Business and Enactus faculty sponsor. “The level of learning, teamwork, leadership, and innovation that goes into these projects is truly experiential learning at its best. Plus, we get to use our time for projects that make a positive impact in people’s lives.”To learn more about Southern students’ world-changing projects, visit southern.edu/enactus.