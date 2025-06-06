Southern Adventist Social Work Students Assist Anti-Poverty Program

Always on the lookout for impactful experiences for her students, assistant professor Candy Dolcy in the School of Social Work at Southern Adventist University, found the perfect fit in a partnership with the Chattanooga Purpose Center at the Orchard Park Seventh-day Adventist Church.

“The goals of the center aligned well with what we want our students to learn: case management, working directly with a community, and facilitating effective transition programs,” explains Dolcy, who also serves as the director of field education for social work students. “When I learn about a local group that is meeting needs, I can’t help but get my students involved.”

The purpose center in the downtown area is the hub for several outreach endeavors, including the two-part anti-poverty programs Getting Ahead in a Just Gettin’-By World and Staying Ahead. Troy Brand, Orchard Park’s head pastor and adjunct instructor at Southern, founded the purpose center with his wife, Charolette.

“We wanted to do ministry in a way that would lighten the burden of everyday life for people,” Brand says. “Our mandate as Christians is to preach the gospel to all nations, but if people must bear an unceasing burden, then their ability to hear the gospel could be impeded.”

Internship opportunities at the nonprofit are helping Southern social work students meet their field education requirements prior to graduation. During her graduate studies, Angela Sparks, ’24, helped the center launch the Hamilton County (Tennessee) chapter of CarePortal, a national organization that connects families in need with critical resources. Genesis Sanchez, social work graduate student, served alongside Dolcy in the Getting Ahead class during the Fall 2024 semester, working with participants to answer questions and meet needs both in and out of the center.

“These committed social workers often stayed after class praying with our clients, and Genesis joined us to help one homeless family get settled into a temporary hotel room,” Brand shares.

The Chattanooga Purpose Center hosts several seasonal events such as an End of Summer Block Party and the Winter Wonderland Give Away, with opportunities for community participants to pick up food, clothing, household goods, and other supplies.

“I’ve seen programs like this where people in need seem ashamed to be there,” says volunteer Adam Bellis, social work graduate student, “but now I’ve also seen how an atmosphere can be created where people wanted to come and be a part of things. It warmed my heart to see love expressed and embraced during a time of the year that can be really stressful for low-income families.”

Bellis appreciates the insights he’s gained about the sustainability of the purpose center, and anticipates becoming a social worker in the Staying Ahead program. “The purpose center meets real needs in the community, and facilitators prioritize people over the content they teach,” he adds. “Going forward in my career, I know I want to prioritize having multiple voices at the table to ensure my work is meeting diverse needs in the same way the Chattanooga Purpose Center does.”

Thanks to Dolcy’s relevant contacts and organized efforts, students are engaging with vulnerable communities in Chattanooga and learning best-practice skills to carry into their future roles as social work professionals.