Star Attraction: UTC Observatory Launches Karel Hujer Lecture Series

A new lecture series at UTC will honor one of the most influential figures in the city’s astronomy history while bringing a distinguished alumnus back to the observatory where his career began.

The inaugural Karel Hujer Memorial Lecture, co-hosted by UTC’s Clarence T. Jones Observatory and the Barnard Astronomical Society, will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 10, in Grote Hall Room 129. The event is free and open to the public.

The event coincides with the 90th anniversary of the Clarence T. Jones Observatory, one of Chattanooga’s longest-running educational attractions.

Chattanooga native Dr. Harold A. “Hal” McAlister, Regents Professor Emeritus of Astronomy at Georgia State University, founder of the Center for High Angular Resolution Astronomy and a 1971 UTC physics alumnus, will present a lecture titled “Karel Hujer: Chattanooga’s Astronomer and Citizen of the World.”

Parking for the Grote Hall lecture is available in the adjacent Lupton Hall parking garage (700 Vine St.) and is free beginning at 5 p.m.

In addition to the lecture, a public open house at the observatory will take place from 7–10 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. The event will give visitors an opportunity to meet McAlister and explore the observatory.

The Clarence T. Jones Observatory is located at 10 Tuxedo Ave., about 4.5 miles east of the UTC campus in the Brainerd area. Visitors are encouraged to park in the upper lot behind Brainerd United Methodist Church for easier access to the facility.

Admission to both events is free. Space at the Saturday open house is limited and advance registration is requested.

“We have been looking to honor Karel Hujer, a big figure in local astronomy and a longtime faculty member here,” said Observatory Director Steven Kline, an astronomy lecturer in UTC’s Department of Physics and Astronomy. “He was also a very notable international figure.”

The lecture series is being organized in partnership with the Barnard Astronomical Society, which has supported the observatory since its inception.

“The observatory has been taking on some really positive legs lately—not just the building itself, but the use of the space,” said Kevin Hon, president of the Barnard Astronomical Society. “We have been looking for additional ways to strengthen the relationship between the University and the Barnard Astronomical Society. The new lecture series offers an opportunity to highlight Karel Hujer’s legacy while reconnecting the community with the observatory.

“Hujer is this figure who has been recognized but not necessarily highlighted as much as he could be. We feel like he is the perfect person to honor because he was here for almost 30 years.”

For the inaugural lecture, Kline and Hon invited a speaker whose own career was shaped by Hujer’s mentorship.

McAlister grew up just a few blocks from the observatory in Chattanooga’s Brainerd neighborhood. As a child, he visited the observatory during a class session led by Hujer, an experience that helped set the course for his future in astronomy.

“Hujer had an influence on so many students at the time, and Hal happened to be one of those students who went on to become a very prominent astronomer,” Hon said.

McAlister earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from UTC before completing graduate studies in astronomy at the University of Virginia. At Georgia State University, he founded the Center for High Angular Resolution Astronomy in 1983 and led the development of the CHARA Array at Mount Wilson Observatory in California, which produces some of the highest-resolution images obtained of stellar surfaces.

For Kline, the new lecture series is both a tribute to an influential educator and an effort to reconnect the public with a historic campus resource.