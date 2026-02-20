Chattanooga's Tech Goes Home Tennessee Celebrates 20,000 Program Graduates

Tech Goes Home Tennessee, a program of the Chattanooga-based Enterprise Center, achieved a milestone this week of reaching 20,000 people across the state with the initiative’s digital literacy training.

More than half of those graduates are in Hamilton County, having taken classes at community centers, churches, libraries, and schools.

Tech Goes Home Tennessee started in 2015 as a small pilot program and grew rapidly, helping Tennesseans stay connected to school, work, and each other through devices and education for safe use of the internet. The program is on track to reach 6,000 more residents by the end of 2025.

Program participants complete 15-hour digital skills courses covering topics ranging from computer basics and workforce development to early childhood education and college and career readiness. Participants earn a free Chromebook upon successful completion of the course.

“The Enterprise Center, through Tech Goes Home Tennessee, provides a demonstrated public service that is helping Tennesseans, especially Chattanoogans, thrive in an ever-evolving digital environment,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “Nearly everything we do these days—from finding a job to buying groceries—is done online, so it’s essential that Chattanoogans are knowledgeable and comfortable with the latest technology.”

“More than half of these 20,000 graduates are right here in Hamilton County, and that speaks volumes about the strength of this partnership with The Enterprise Center,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “When we expand access to digital skills and technology, we’re putting real tools in the hands of Hamilton County families. Those tools create pathways to better jobs, stronger schools, and greater independence for the people who call this county home.”

“We’re proud of the reach of this program, from here in Hamilton County to almost every county in Tennessee and now in Northeast Alabama and Northwest Georgia,” said Melissa Callejas, Program Director of Tech Goes Home Tennessee. “Our train-the-trainer model empowers community partners to teach classes as a familiar face in a familiar place so Tech Goes Home reaches participants where they are—in schools, community centers, public libraries, and more.”

Gaining Tangible Skills for Today and Tomorrow

Day-to-day life is increasingly dependent on technology, and digital skills, devices and access to the internet are more important than ever. With the support of Tech Goes Home Tennessee, graduates can more easily access public resources, strengthen job prospects, pay bills online, avoid online scams, and bring tech tools to their homes and classrooms.

“Through this program, we’re supporting individuals, organizations, and schools in Hamilton County and the greater region with access to technology, devices and skills,” said Sammy Lowdermilk, President and CEO of The Enterprise Center. “In Tech Goes Home Tennessee’s 10-plus years of operation, our commitment is the same: to help individuals overcome the digital divide. We’re eager to continue this work with the support of our partners and trainers.”

Since the program’s inception in 2015, the number of households with devices in Hamilton County has increased from 83% to 95%, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Connectivity to high-speed internet, one pillar of Tech Goes Home Tennessee, increased in Hamilton County households from 75% in 2015 to nearly 92% in 2024.

Alongside Tech Goes Home Tennessee, HCS EdConnect, powered by EPB—which launched in 2020—connects about 28,000 Hamilton County School students and their family members every year to no-charge, high-speed internet.