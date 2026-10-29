Tech Goes Home Tennessee Program Surpasses 25,000 Learners Across Region

The Enterprise Center’s Tech Goes Home Tennessee program has reached a major milestone, surpassing 25,000 participants across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama since its launch in 2015.

Through partnerships with schools, community centers, nonprofits, and other local organizations, Tech Goes Home provides digital skills training, access to affordable devices, and assistance with finding low-cost internet service. The program helps people build the confidence and skills to use technology in meaningful ways, whether they're entering the workforce, attempting to advance in their careers, starting a business, or staying connected with loved ones.

“Reaching more than 25,000 learners is something we're incredibly proud of, but what's even more exciting is thinking about what those people have gone on to do with the skills they've learned,” said Sammy Lowdermilk, CEO of The Enterprise Center. “For some, it's been the confidence to apply for a better job or pursue a new career. For others, it's being able to use a computer for the first time, connect with family, or handle everyday tasks more independently. Those individual accomplishments are what make this milestone so meaningful.”

Since its founding, Tech Goes Home Tennessee has worked with community partners to bring training directly to the people they serve. Its courses are offered through familiar, accessible locations, with instructors who understand the needs of their communities. While participants come from different backgrounds and bring different levels of experience, Tech Goes Home focuses on practical skills they can apply in their daily lives.

In recent years, the program has also expanded its emphasis on workforce development, partnering with employers and community organizations to help participants strengthen skills that support career advancement and economic opportunity.

Tech Goes Home's growth has been supported by a network of instructors and community partners who help identify local needs, recruit participants, and deliver training across the region.

“This milestone belongs to the many organizations, instructors, and community members who have made Tech Goes Home part of their work over the years,” said Melissa Callejas, Tech Goes Home Program Director. “They know their communities, they understand the challenges the people they serve are facing, and they've helped us reach individuals who might not otherwise have access to this kind of training. We're grateful for what we've accomplished together, and we're looking forward to reaching even more people across the region.”

To learn more about Tech Goes Home Tennessee or explore partnership opportunities, visit www.tghtn.org.