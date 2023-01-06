Tennessee Valley/NWGA All-State Football Selections For 2022 Announced

The 2022 high school football season is in the books and writing the final chapter means selecting the All-State teams for the season, this week is the week.

Here are all of the local area high school football players who earned All-State honors this season.

1A

South Pittsburg

QB-Kamden Wellington

WR-Racash Kelly

LB-Jamarion Farrior

DB-Jayden Mount

Lookout Valley

DL-Jacob Winchester

Whitwell

P/K-David Pardo

2A

Tyner

LB-Jersey Chubb and Trae Ruffin

DL-Jamarion Varnell

DB-Rayshaun Hinton

QB-Josh Jackson

RB-Markel McKinley

OL-Jonah Chapman

Polk County

OL-Derek Burgess

Meigs County

DL-Dalton Purgason

Bledsoe County

LB-Hunter Clark

3A

Signal Mountain

LB-Rip Hutcherson

Brainerd

DB-Martels Carter Jr.

4A

Red Bank

LB-AD Crutcher

DB-Jaden Baccus

DL-Kobe Smith

East Hamilton

Athlete-Juan Bullard

DB-Kireese Willis

Central

DL-Chris Nichols

5A

Walker Valley

LB-Eli Denton

6A

Bradley Central

LB-Knox Watson

DB-Marcus Goree

Cleveland

WR-D.J. Adams

Division II-AAA

Baylor

RB-Caleb Hampton

OL-Brycen Sanders and Asher Skyles

TE-Dalton Restelli

DL-Tony Boggs

LB-John Emendorfer

DB-Evan Haynie

QB-Whit Muschamp

WR-Amari Jefferson and Max LeBlanc

McCallie

DL-Carson Gentle

LB-Etienne Delisle

QB-Jay St. Hilaire

Division II-AA

CCS

Athlete-Javoris Havis

OL-William Wall

RB-Boo Carter

DL-Devoris Havis

Silverdale Baptist

Athlete-Brett Rogers

Congratulations to all of these young men and their accomplishments on the football field this past season and we're looking for another great season here in 2023.