Tennessee Valley/NWGA All-State Football Selections For 2022 Announced

The 2022 high school football season is in the books and writing the final chapter means selecting the All-State teams for the season, this week is the week.
Here are all of the local area high school football players who earned All-State honors this season.
1A
South Pittsburg
- QB-Kamden Wellington
- WR-Racash Kelly
- LB-Jamarion Farrior
- DB-Jayden Mount
Lookout Valley
- DL-Jacob Winchester
Whitwell
- P/K-David Pardo
2A
Tyner
- LB-Jersey Chubb and Trae Ruffin
- DL-Jamarion Varnell
- DB-Rayshaun Hinton
- QB-Josh Jackson
- RB-Markel McKinley
- OL-Jonah Chapman
Polk County
- OL-Derek Burgess
Meigs County
- DL-Dalton Purgason
Bledsoe County
- LB-Hunter Clark
3A
Signal Mountain
- LB-Rip Hutcherson
Brainerd
- DB-Martels Carter Jr.
4A
Red Bank
- LB-AD Crutcher
- DB-Jaden Baccus
- DL-Kobe Smith
East Hamilton
- Athlete-Juan Bullard
- DB-Kireese Willis
Central
- DL-Chris Nichols
5A
Walker Valley
- LB-Eli Denton
6A
Bradley Central
- LB-Knox Watson
- DB-Marcus Goree
Cleveland
- WR-D.J. Adams
Division II-AAA
Baylor
- RB-Caleb Hampton
- OL-Brycen Sanders and Asher Skyles
- TE-Dalton Restelli
- DL-Tony Boggs
- LB-John Emendorfer
- DB-Evan Haynie
- QB-Whit Muschamp
- WR-Amari Jefferson and Max LeBlanc
McCallie
- DL-Carson Gentle
- LB-Etienne Delisle
- QB-Jay St. Hilaire
Division II-AA
CCS
- Athlete-Javoris Havis
OL-William Wall
- RB-Boo Carter
- DL-Devoris Havis
Silverdale Baptist
- Athlete-Brett Rogers
Congratulations to all of these young men and their accomplishments on the football field this past season and we're looking for another great season here in 2023.