Tennessee Valley/NWGA All-State Football Selections For 2022 Announced

The 2022 high school football season is in the books and writing the final chapter means selecting the All-State teams for the season, this week is the week.

Here are all of the local area high school football players who earned All-State honors this season.

1A

South Pittsburg

  • QB-Kamden Wellington
  • WR-Racash Kelly
  • LB-Jamarion Farrior
  • DB-Jayden Mount

Lookout Valley

  • DL-Jacob Winchester

Whitwell

  • P/K-David Pardo

2A

Tyner

  • LB-Jersey Chubb and Trae Ruffin
  • DL-Jamarion Varnell
  • DB-Rayshaun Hinton
  • QB-Josh Jackson
  • RB-Markel McKinley
  • OL-Jonah Chapman

Polk County

  • OL-Derek Burgess

Meigs County

  • DL-Dalton Purgason

Bledsoe County

  • LB-Hunter Clark

3A

Signal Mountain

  • LB-Rip Hutcherson

Brainerd

  • DB-Martels Carter Jr.

4A

Red Bank

  • LB-AD Crutcher
  • DB-Jaden Baccus
  • DL-Kobe Smith

East Hamilton

  • Athlete-Juan Bullard
  • DB-Kireese Willis

Central

  • DL-Chris Nichols

5A

Walker Valley

  • LB-Eli Denton

6A

Bradley Central

  • LB-Knox Watson
  • DB-Marcus Goree

Cleveland

  • WR-D.J. Adams

Division II-AAA

Baylor

  • RB-Caleb Hampton
  • OL-Brycen Sanders and Asher Skyles
  • TE-Dalton Restelli
  • DL-Tony Boggs
  • LB-John Emendorfer 
  • DB-Evan Haynie
  • QB-Whit Muschamp
  • WR-Amari Jefferson and Max LeBlanc

McCallie

  • DL-Carson Gentle
  • LB-Etienne Delisle
  • QB-Jay St. Hilaire

Division II-AA

CCS

  • Athlete-Javoris Havis

OL-William Wall

  • RB-Boo Carter
  • DL-Devoris Havis

Silverdale Baptist

  • Athlete-Brett Rogers

Congratulations to all of these young men and their accomplishments on the football field this past season and we're looking for another great season here in 2023.

