The Chattery Celebrates 12 Years Of Engaging Learning Experiences For Adults

The Chattery, Chattanooga’s nonprofit community classroom and creative education hub, is celebrating its 12th anniversary with a week of coworking and giveaways.

The organization, which started in 2014, recently returned to its Rossville Avenue location after a fire displaced it for over a year. During its 12th year, the organization’s founders plan to purchase their office suite while launching new events and programming.

“The last year and a half has been challenging to say the least,” says Jennifer Holder, co-founder of The Chattery. “It feels so good to not only celebrate our 12th anniversary back on the Southside, but to be preparing to purchase our building brings an added layer of excitement to our lives.”

The Chattery is celebrating its anniversary by launching its coworking community, The Fireplace, and offering complimentary coworking all week. The organization’s celebratory plans include:

Complimentary coworking Monday - Friday (March 2 - 6), 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monday morning vibe session with coffee from Goodman Coffee and a DJ set on March 2 from 8 a.m to 11 a.m.

A $75 gift card giveaway to use on classes at The Chattery (hosted on the organization’s social media later in the week)

Day pass giveaways to use at The Fireplace

Hosting a sold-out fundraising dinner at Calliope to raise money for its Arts for Older Adults program

A gift card promo offering customers an additional 20% when you spend a minimum of $50 in Chattery gift cards

Throughout March, the organization plans to bring awareness to its Arts for Older Adults program, which offers free and low-cost art workshops for lifelong learners ages 60+.

“Our Arts for Older Adults program started virtually in 2020 as a way to reduce loneliness and isolation in an older population, says Shawanda Mason, Co-Founder of The Chattery.

“Since that time, the program has grown and connected with community partners like the City of Red Bank, Chattanooga Public Library and Silvertree Senior Centers. Arts for Older Adults has improved memory and cognitive abilities while providing social connections within older adults.”

Supporters interested in contributing to Arts for Older Adults or any of The Chattery’s learning programs can donate at thechattery.org/support. The organization’s full class calendar is available at thechattery.org/classes.