The Chattery Reopens Their Rossville Avenue Classroom After 2024 Fire

The Chattery, Chattanooga’s nonprofit community classroom and creative education hub, has officially returned to its original Rossville Avenue location, more than a year after a fire forced the organization to relocate temporarily.

The fire, which occurred in 2024, caused significant damage to The Chattery’s longtime home and disrupted the organization's classes and events. Over the past 16 months, the organization continued to serve the Chattanooga community through its classes, creative partnerships, and events in its Broad Street location and at various pop-up spaces in Chattanooga.

“This space has always been more than a building; it’s where people come to learn, connect, and feel a sense of belonging,” said Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery. “Returning to Rossville Avenue is an emotional and meaningful milestone for us, and the community that helped make this possible.”

While the organization was founded in 2014, the Rossville Avenue location opened its doors in 2019. Since then, The Chattery has hosted thousands of classes taught by local experts, artists, and entrepreneurs, covering everything from creative arts and wellness to professional development and civic engagement. The Rossville Avenue classroom has long served as the heart of these programs, bringing together people from across Chattanooga and the surrounding region.

“We’re thrilled to return to the Southside and welcome new and returning students here,” said Jennifer Holder, co-founder of The Chattery. “Like any homecoming, a few final touches remain, but the space is once again open to the community.”

The newly reopened space features refreshed classrooms and an updated kitchen. Soon, The Chattery will have expanded capacity for workshops, meetings, and community events with the addition of offices, new conference rooms, and an art supply thrift store. The return also supports The Chattery’s broader vision to purchase its suite, which will establish a permanent creative resource center in the neighborhood, further strengthening its role as a cultural and educational anchor in the city.

Classes start on Monday, January 12, at 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108. The Chattery will celebrate with a grand opening and a series of community gatherings in the coming weeks.

The Chattery’s full schedule is available at thechattery.org/classes.