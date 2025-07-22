Three Cities, Three Summers, One Urban Greenway Research Mission

For the past three summers, groups of undergraduate researchers, led by a pair of UTC faculty members, studied how greenways—the ribbons of nature that wind through urban spaces—shape cities and the lives of the people within them.

The program offered three cohorts of undergraduate students a fully immersive summer experience exploring the intersection of environmental science, urban planning and community engagement.

The National Science Foundation-funded SERGUS REU program, short for The Socio-Ecological Role of Greenways in Urban Systems, concluded its three-year cycle on Wednesday, July 16, when undergraduate researchers presented findings to the Cleveland (Tennessee) City Council about the Cleveland/Bradley County Greenway.

The students delivered oral presentations on sustainable greenway development and displayed individual research posters addressing specific questions sparked by their fieldwork.

The SERGUS REU was co-led by UC Foundation Associate Professor of Biology DeAnna Beasley and UC Foundation Associate Professor of Public Administration Chris Acuff, in collaboration with partners from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“The final SERGUS REU cohort delivered a remarkable series of presentations on sustainable greenway development in Cleveland, Tennessee. Their ability to connect interdisciplinary research with real-world application was inspiring,” Beasley said.

“As mentors, Dr. Chris Acuff and I were proud to guide these students through a collaborative process that drew from urban planning, environmental science and community engagement. The conversations sparked by their work reflected the depth and relevance of their research, and the excitement in the room was palpable. Building on prior cohorts’ investigations in Chattanooga and Edwardsville, Illinois, this year’s findings contribute to a growing foundation for regional greenway development research.”

First launched in Chattanooga in summer 2023, the SERGUS REU brought together diverse student researchers for eight-week summer sessions centered on how greenways function as social and ecological connectors in urban environments. The program emphasized interdisciplinary approaches to understanding greenway systems, encouraging students to examine topics ranging from stormwater management and biodiversity to equity of access and public policy.

As part of the broader Urban Greenspace Research Collaborative, SERGUS participants received hands-on training in field research, data analysis and public communication—essential skills for emerging scientists and policy professionals.

“Throughout these three years, students have gained invaluable experience and were able to apply their diverse academic backgrounds in addressing real-world challenges related to urban planning, greenway development and sustainability,” Acuff said. “The SERGUS REU program not only gave students the opportunity to strengthen their research skills, but it also helped convey the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in better understanding complex challenges facing cities—a lesson we hope students will take with them as they pursue their continued education and future careers.”

Each summer, the students’ work was shaped by the city where the research took place. In 2023, students investigated environmental and social factors along Chattanooga’s South Chickamauga Creek Greenway.

In 2024, the focus shifted to Edwardsville, Illinois, where participants explored the community impact of the Madison County Transit Greenways.

This year’s work in Cleveland added a new geographic and demographic context to the growing dataset.

“We want to extend our continued thanks to the cities of Chattanooga, Cleveland and Edwardsville for being such great hosts throughout the project—especially the government employees, community members and stakeholders who worked with us along the way and graciously shared their time, insights and expertise,” Acuff said. “We hope that the results of this project will provide these cities with a better understanding of the ecological health surrounding their greenways and help inform policymakers as they work to create more resilient green spaces for residents and visitors alike.

“We are hopeful that our ongoing research will continue to build upon the foundational work that we were able to accomplish and look forward to expanding the scope of our collaborative project on a larger scale in other communities throughout our region—and eventually on a national scale.”