TN QuantumWorks K–12 Curriculum Launches Into Hamilton County Classrooms

As EPB launches its quantum computer, the TN QuantumWorks K–12 quantum technology and career awareness curriculum is now being implemented in Hamilton County classrooms.

Announced earlier this year, the curriculum includes programs for four age groups: grades K–2, grades 3–5, middle school, and high school. TN QuantumWorks is designed to help build the local workforce needed to support the community’s growing quantum technology initiatives.

Participating teachers completed professional development and received hands-on activity kits to support classroom implementation. Sample activities include elementary students exploring basic quantum concepts through light, patterns and other age-appropriate hands-on activities; middle school students using coins, paired cards and even cereal to model quantum technology, superposition and entanglement; and high school students simulating quantum security, comparing quantum hardware and exploring quantum-related careers.

Selected by Hamilton County Schools in coordination with TN QuantumWorks partners, the 13 pilot schools represent elementary, middle and high school grade levels across the district.

The pilot is intentionally starting with a focused group of educators so project leaders can gather feedback before future expansion. Pilot goals include assessing lesson appropriateness by age group, student engagement, alignment with Tennessee state standards and fit with Hamilton County Schools' adopted curriculum and scope and sequence.

“This curriculum is about both understanding quantum technology and seeing what it could make possible,” said Dr. Dane Boyington, CTO of Thinking Media, creators of the TN QuantumWorks. “We want students to learn the science in age-appropriate ways, but we also want them to see themselves in the careers and opportunities that may grow from it.”

Participating teachers and specialists include Onica Monroe, Mary Avans, Sierra Magee, Taylor Eller, Courtney Smoker, Hayden White, Rachel DeFriese, Jenn Riley, Kim Elbkidze, Forest Shober, Manika Dant and Timothy Alexander, with support from Anthony Goad, Angie Mullins and Kelsey Oliver as content leads.

Several pilot teachers, including Kim Elbkidze, Forest Shober and Rachel DeFriese, also completed QCaMP, a quantum professional development program for K-12 educators developed by Sandia National Laboratories and brought to Chattanooga by the Chattanooga Quantum Collaborative.

“TN QuantumWorks gives Hamilton County Schools teachers and students a chance to help shape how quantum education can work in real classrooms,” said Dr. Justin Robertson, Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “This pilot is about making emerging technology accessible and helping students connect what they are learning today with the careers and opportunities of the future.”

TN QuantumWorks is funded through support from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, with CQC serving as the state awardee and initiative lead. The curriculum was conceived and developed by Sheila and Dr. Dane Boyington of Thinking Media, and the pilot is being implemented in coordination with Hamilton County Schools, UTC and EPB.

“We do not have time to wait for the future to arrive before preparing students for it,” said Commissioner Deniece Thomas of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. “In a few short months, TN QuantumWorks has moved from announcement to classroom readiness, with curriculum developed, teachers selected and trained, and students now preparing to explore quantum technology and related career pathways.”

The pilot also includes plans to identify a small number of students in the spring for accelerated opportunities connected to time on the quantum computer at EPB.

“TN QuantumWorks demonstrates how quickly Tennessee can move when curriculum expertise, classroom leadership, state support and quantum infrastructure come together,” said Charlie Brock, CEO of the Chattanooga Quantum Collaborative. “CQC is proud to support the integration of those pieces so this pilot connects to a larger education and workforce pathway.”

Participating Pilot Schools