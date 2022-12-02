Tyner Rams Have Shot To Bring Home First State Football Title Since 1997 On Saturday

The Tyner Rams are one of two Chattanooga area teams with a shot to bring home a coveted Tennessee State Football Title this season.

The Rams have had an incredibly dominant season as they cruised through their regular season and 2A State Playoff schedule with an overall record of 13-1 and a perfect 5-0 in region play. The only setback they suffered this past regular season was against a very talented Alcoa team.

A recipe for success is dominating on both sides of the ball and they certainly have accomplished that this season. On offense, the Rams put up an incredible 538 total points averaging nearly 38 points per game, and on defense, Tyner has seven shutouts this season, including their semi-final game dominating York Institute at home 33-0.

In addition, an equally impressive stat is that this defense has allowed only 100 points in 14 games with 42 of them coming in that loss against Alcoa but it still averages out to only be a little over seven points they've allowed per game.

The senior QB, Josh Jackson is the engine that makes this offense go but when we recently talked to him Tuesday on the High School Football Review Show, he was very complimentary of his teammates when asked how much he's grown as a player from last year to this year.

"Ultimately, I gained a lot of trust from my teammates... Even though I am a Mr. Football finalist I want to give all the credit to my O-line, my receivers, and my coaching staff because those are the guys that put me in the position, those are the guys that are making the big plays, they're blocking for me, and great play-calling so I'm just thankful for them."

As he mentioned, he is a Tennessee high school Mr. Football finalist for this season as he's amassed more than 3,000 passing yards this season and only began playing the position of quarterback two seasons ago.

If Tyner wants to win only their second State Title in program history they're going to have to go through a tough Decatur County Riverside team that finished their season 12-2 and even avenging a loss from during the regular season against Lewis County by defeating them in the Quarterfinals on the 2A Playoffs 33-26.

Offensively, the Panthers have actually been more potent than the Rams by scoring 540 points through 14 games which averages out to be just over 38 and a half points per game. As far as the defense is concerned, they're not as strong as the Rams as they're allowing nearly 20 points per game.

That Class 2A Championship game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Finley Stadium.