University Of Alabama Million Dollar Band To Perform At Finley Stadium Friday

The University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band will perform at Finley Stadium this Friday, October 18, at Noon.

The performance is part of a tradition that has taken place in Chattanooga since 1992.

Each year, the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and University of Tennessee Vols football teams play on the third Saturday in October, and each year, the respective team’s band stops in Chattanooga to perform as they make their way to their opponent’s city.

Last year, UTK’s Pride of the Southland Band stopped to perform at Finley Stadium on their way to Tuscaloosa.

This Friday, the Million Dollar Band will perform their halftime show in preparation for Saturday’s game in Knoxville, as well as pep tunes and other traditional school songs.

The event is hosted by The University of Alabama Alumni Chattanooga Chapter.

For those interested in attending: