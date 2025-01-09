UTC’s Gary Wilkerson Among Panelists For National AI Health Care Discussion

UTC professor Gary Wilkerson will be one of the featured panelists for “AI and Health Care: What Works & What’s Ahead,” a virtual interdisciplinary discussion hosted by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association.

Artificial intelligence has changed the medical landscape—from patient and professional communications to research, administrative workflows, medical education, emergency preparedness and business efficiency—among several other emerging considerations.

During the panel discussion, which will take place via Zoom from 1-2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the interdisciplinary group of health care experts will address these topics along with practical and hands-on examples of how AI is transforming their own education and workplace settings.

The agenda will also include what’s ahead, what happens to the human element in overall communications, how AI continues to have the potential to improve quality of care, and other considerations and challenges as this technology continues to evolve.

The general public can view a live broadcast of the webinar on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Wilkerson, who has received the designation of NATA Fellow, was inducted into the NATA Hall of Fame in 2016 and was awarded the NATA Foundation Medal for Distinguished Research in 2019.

A member of the UTC faculty since 1999, Wilkerson has received degrees from Eastern Kentucky University (1978), the University of Arizona (1979) and the University of Kentucky (1989). He has had a wide variety of professional roles during his career, including functioning as a physician extender and co-founding a company that operated multiple rehabilitation clinics. His recent work has been focused on predictive modeling for the identification of individual athletes with elevated musculoskeletal injury risk.

The “AI and Health Care: What Works & What’s Ahead” discussion will be moderated by NATA President A.J. Duffy III, MS, ATC, PT. Panelists and participating organizations include:

American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS)

Kevin Bozic, MD, MBA, chair and professor, Department of Surgery and Perioperative Care, The University of Texas at Austin, Dell Medical School; immediate past president, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery (AAOS)

American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM)

Elizabeth L. Albright, DO, CAQSM, RMSK, primary care sports medicine physician; ambulatory health informatics provider; Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship core faculty, University of Michigan Health-West; team physician, Grand Rapids Griffins, Grand Rapids Rise, and Grand Valley State University; member, American Medical Society for Sports Medine (AMSSM)

American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM)

Katherine J. Coyner, MD, MBA, associate professor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery; director, Women’s Center for Motion and Performance; director, Orthopedic Sports Medicine Fellowship Program, UConn Health; team physician, UConn Huskies; former Board of Directors member, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM)

National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA)