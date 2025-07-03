UTC And The City Of Chattanooga Formalize Strategic Research Partnership

UTC and the City of Chattanooga have entered into a new strategic research partnership formalized through an interlocal agreement approved by the Chattanooga City Council.

The agreement creates a streamlined framework for UTC and the city to pursue and manage collaborative federal research grants more efficiently, supporting a shared vision for innovation, economic growth and public impact.

This agreement builds on a long-standing partnership between the city and UTC while addressing a growing need to respond more swiftly and effectively in an increasingly competitive national research funding landscape.

By simplifying how the two entities coordinate resources, align budgets and administer grant funds, the agreement sets the stage for future projects that benefit both local residents and the broader research community.

“This agreement is a major milestone in strengthening the University’s role as a driver of research and innovation in Chattanooga,” UTC Chancellor Lori Bruce said. “As UTC continues to elevate its research profile, partnerships like this ensure that our work directly supports the city we serve. We are proud to formalize a relationship that has already produced meaningful results and are excited about what we can achieve together next.”

“In order for Chattanooga to reach its full economic potential we must support UTC’s efforts to increase their research funding and capacity,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “Our entire community should be excited about the direction UTC is headed under Dr. Bruce. City government is proud to partner with UTC in this effort.”

In recent years, UTC and the city have jointly secured several high-profile federal grants, including the U.S. Department of Transportation’s SMART (Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation) grant and the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) program.

These efforts have helped establish Chattanooga as a national leader in smart city innovation, real-time data use and intelligent infrastructure.