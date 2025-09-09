UTC Announces Record Fall Enrollment, Surpassing 12,000 For The First Time

UTC has announced a record enrollment figure for fall 2025, reporting an official enrollment of 12,060 students—the largest in school history.

This fall’s headcount includes 10,396 undergraduates and a record 1,664 graduate students, according to the University’s just-recorded official data. The previous high of 11,775 was established in fall 2024.

“UTC’s 2025 enrollment of 12,060 students marks a significant milestone on our path to 15,000 by 2030,” UTC Chancellor Lori Bruce said. “But this isn’t just about numbers. More and more students from across Tennessee, around the country—and even internationally—are choosing UTC because of the value of our degrees, the strength of our academic programs, the rich campus life and the opportunities to launch successful careers right here in Chattanooga.”

This fall’s enrollment highlights include:

An overall enrollment of 12,060, the highest figure in the University’s 139-year history.

A record 1,664 graduate students, an increase of nearly 6% from last year.

613 new graduate students, a 38.7% increase from fall 2024.

2,363 first-time, full-time freshmen—the second-highest total in school history.

733 new transfer students, up 4.7% from last year.

Bruce said the growth of graduate enrollment is especially notable.

“Many of our graduate students are working professionals who need flexible options, so we’ve expanded our online and hybrid programs to meet their needs,” she said. “Whether they’re advancing in their current careers or pivoting to new ones, UTC provides opportunities that fit their lives.”

The University also reported gains in student success measures. UTC’s one-year retention rate for the 2024 freshman class is 73.3%, up 1.4 percentage points from the previous year.

“Our strategic focus on student success is making a difference,” Bruce said. “We are committed to helping students enroll at UTC, continue their studies, graduate and succeed in their careers.”

Through its four academic colleges, Honors College and Graduate School, UTC offers 49 bachelor’s degrees with 116 program concentrations; eight undergraduate certificate programs; 30 graduate certificate programs; 23 master’s degree programs with 49 program concentrations; an education specialist program with three program concentrations; and six doctoral degrees with 10 program concentrations.