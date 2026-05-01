UTC Celebrates Kennedy Health Sciences Building Milestone With Topping Off

UTC celebrated a major milestone at the future home of the College of Nursing, the Dorothy and Jim Kennedy Health Sciences Building, with the placement of the structural beam at the highest point of the building at a topping off ceremony on April 30.

The new facility, located at the corner of Palmetto and East 3rd streets, will be approximately 90,000 square feet and feature state-of-the-art classrooms and a cutting-edge simulation lab. It will enable the College of Nursing to grow its student enrollment to 150% of its current level.

“The Dorothy and Jim Kennedy Health Sciences Building represents far more than new space—it signals who we are becoming as a University,” said UTC Chancellor Lori Mann Bruce. “It creates a bold gateway to campus and reflects the energy and momentum driving UTC forward. With this facility, we will expand access, grow enrollment, and strengthen our ability to meet the evolving workforce needs of the health care industry. This project is a direct expression of our 2030 strategic plan—advancing student success, deepening community partnerships and preparing the workforce of the future.”

Construction of the facility broke ground in late 2024. Prior to the ceremony, members of the University community, including Nursing faculty, staff and students, the construction team, donors to the facility and others had an opportunity to sign the building’s highest structural beam before crews lifted it into place. This traditional ceremony celebrates a major milestone in the construction process.

“Topping out the UTC Health Sciences Building is a meaningful milestone—not just in the life of this project, but in our continued partnership with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga,” said Jeff Arlington, vice president at The Christman Company. “This progress reflects the shared commitment of UTC, our project team and our trade partners, whose craftsmanship and dedication are bringing this vision to life. We are grateful for the strong collaboration on site and proud to help deliver a facility that will support education, research and community impact for years to come.”

The project’s anticipated cost of $77 million will be funded through a combination of donations and state resources, with a building campaign goal of $21 million. In October 2023, UTC received an $8 million gift from the Kennedy Foundation, Inc. to name the Dorothy and Jim Kennedy Health Sciences Building after the parents of the current Kennedy Foundation trustees—Jim Kennedy III, Elizabeth Kennedy Spratlin and Molly Kennedy (‘82).

This will be the first building on campus to be named after an alumna. Dorothy (’82) received a degree in English while attending UTC alongside her daughter, Molly. This is the largest single gift in the College of Nursing’s history.

“This topping out marks more than a construction milestone—it signals that we are one step closer to meeting the health care needs of our community,” said Dr. Chris Smith, dean of the College of Nursing and UTC’s chief health affairs officer. “With this new facility, we will significantly expand our capacity to graduate practice-ready nurses. Equipped with the latest technology and immersive, hands-on learning experiences, our graduates will be well prepared to deliver care at the highest level. Early and consistent exposure to simulation ensures they develop critical clinical skills that many in the field previously had to learn on the job. Through a strong emphasis on competency-based education, our program will produce nurses who are ready to make an immediate impact and strengthen the health care workforce across Chattanooga and beyond.”

The building is scheduled for completion in 2027.

To learn more about the project, visit give.utc.edu/kennedy-health-sciences-building.

Photos by Angela Foster, courtesy UTC Media Department.