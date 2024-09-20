UTC Challenger STEM Learning Center To Host STEAMagination

The Challenger STEM Learning Center, located on the UTC campus, will host “STEAMagination”—an exciting and educational event designed for K-8 students and their families—from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Admission and parking for the event are free.

STEAMagination, according to Challenger STEM Learning Center Exploration Specialist Rob Lein, is an event filled with engaging, interactive experiences that highlight the importance of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education.

“We’ll have something for everyone—from the youngest children to parents and grandparents,” Lein said. “We want to provide activities that are not only fun but also enrich the student’s learning and help families engage in meaningful ways.”

Students and their families will enjoy complimentary refreshments and have the chance to collect unique swag as they engage in a variety of hands-on projects that families can replicate at home.

“STEAMagination is a time for us to bring our community into the Challenger Center to form that partnership so they know what programs we offer—and how STEM learning affects not only people in the center but all of our community,” said Julie Spino, a Hamilton County Schools teacher currently on staff at the Challenger Center. “We aim to create a welcoming environment where learning is accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

Before joining the center as a flight commander in August, Spino taught at McConnell Elementary and Thrasher Elementary. She received a Master of Education degree from UTC in 2010 and is currently pursuing a Ph. D. in Learning and Leadership from the University.

“This event is about inspiring both students and their families to continue exploring the exciting world of STEAM beyond the classroom,” Spino said.

Lein said STEAMagination will feature a range of innovative activities designed to pique curiosity and a love of learning, including augmented reality and virtual reality planetarium viewers.

“Parents want activities that are meaningful and fun and that help build their child’s education,” Lein added. “By engaging families in these educational activities, we’re not just enhancing individual learning experiences—we’re strengthening our community’s future. The skills and knowledge gained here can spark interests that lead to future careers in STEM fields, ultimately benefiting the local economy and workforce.

“Events like STEAMagination are integral to this mission, providing a dynamic platform for students and families to explore new concepts and engage in collaborative learning while exploring what the Challenger Center has to offer.”

STEAMagination event collaborators include WTCI PBS; Hamilton County Schools; TVA; the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum; Tennessee Valley Robotics; the College of Health, Education and Professional Studies; the College of Engineering and Computer Science; and the Arts-Based Collaborative.

Established in honor of the seven-person crew who tragically lost their lives in the 1986 space shuttle Challenger disaster, the UTC Challenger STEM Learning Center—built in 1994—was created to inspire the next generation of explorers and innovators. The UTC location was the first Challenger Center built on a college campus, and it annually educates thousands of K-12 students.

The Challenger STEM Learning Center is located at 755 E. 5th St. in Chattanooga, across the street from the College of Engineering and Computer Science. Parking is free in lots on the UTC campus.