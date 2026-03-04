UTC Collecting Recyclable Glass For Oak Street Residence Hall Project

UTC is turning old glass into a new design feature for the upcoming Oak Street Residence Hall, and the community is invited to help.

UTC is hosting a glass drive through Friday, March 13, collecting used glass that will be incorporated into the lobby floor of the new residence hall. Collection bins are available 24 hours a day at the Stacy Town Center and the University Center roundabout.

The glass drive is a partnership between UTC’s Environmental Studies program, the Student Environmental Action and Sustainability Committee, Tinker Ma Architects and Chattanooga-based recycling company Overlooked Materials.

The collected glass will be processed locally by Overlooked Materials before being integrated into concrete to create a mosaic-style, polished lobby floor.

Leading the initiative is UTC senior Hannah Stone, an integrated studies major with concentrations in environmental science, environmental studies and creative writing.

“Glass is a highly underused resource in Chattanooga,” Stone said. “Partnering with Overlooked Materials is a great way to redirect that glass and create something meaningful when there aren’t a lot of recycling options available at the city level.”

Unlike many materials, glass is not included in Chattanooga’s single-stream recycling program, resulting in low regional recovery rates.

Associate Lecturer of English and Co-Director of Environmental Studies Catherine Meeks Quinlan said the idea emerged last spring during conversations between students and architects about sustainability elements for the new residence hall.

“We invited Lauren Dunn, one of the architects who is leading the project for Tinker Ma, to come to campus to talk with students and gather input,” Meeks Quinlan said. “The idea for incorporating recycled glass into the floor grew out of those discussions.”

Organizers hope the project will raise awareness of sustainability efforts already underway on campus while creating a visible, lasting feature in the new building.

“It’s ultimately a small, modest project,” Meeks Quinlan said, “but those are the kinds of things that create a sense of empowerment.”

The Oak Street Residence Hall is scheduled to open in fall 2027.