UTC Announces Historic Fundraising Year With Over $60 Million Raised

UTC officials have announced that the university raised $60,056,026 from 6,762 donors during the fiscal year 2024, making it the single largest fundraising year in UTC’s history.

This fundraising total represents a 325% increase from the previous fiscal year in dollars raised to support students, faculty and staff.

“This fundraising success showcases the incredible work that’s happening on our campus and our community realizing that an investment in UTC is an investment in the future of our city and region,” UTC Vice Chancellor for Advancement Kim White said. “Philanthropy is the ‘good to great’ for our campus, and we’re excited to work with our community of alumni, donors and partners to make new opportunities possible.”

In addition to the generous support of Gary and Kathleen Rollins with a $30 million gift to support the expansion of Fletcher Hall and the home to the Gary W. Rollins College of Business, UTC’s School of Nursing received its largest gift in history. Announced in October, an $8 million gift from the Kennedy Foundation, Inc. is set to name the Dorothy and Jim Kennedy Health Sciences Building, which will break ground in fall 2024 and be the new home for the School of Nursing.

In addition to the past year’s overall success, Mocs Give Day held in October raised $1,734,947 from 2,131 donors in the annual giving day event, making it the most successful of the four giving days to date. Mocs Give Day was awarded a 2024 Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Circle of Excellence Award. The global nonprofit dedicated to educational advancement, the CASE Circle of Excellence Awards is the premier recognition program for educational advancement. The first CASE Circle of Excellence Award in UTC’s history, Mocs Give Day, was selected from a pool of 4,228 entries from 28 countries.

In addition to these fundraising numbers, UTC engaged 49,204 alumni, almost a 10% increase from the previous fiscal year. UTC currently has an alumni base of nearly 74,000.

“I am proud of the UTC Advancement team for their hard work that resulted in this record fundraising year,” UTC Chancellor Steve Angle said. “Their hard work resulted in over 6,700 people supporting our campus. I am incredibly grateful to our donors for investing in our campus and supporting our students.”

UTC Athletics also had a record-breaking year, raising $1,057,195 for Mocs Club. The department’s annual priority fund, Mocs Club, saw a 31% increase from the previous year, for a total raised of $4,712,679 in its five-year fundraising history. As a part of its success, UTC Athletics raised nearly $225,000 for the All Aboard: The Drive for UTC Women’s Athletics campaign, which also established a new endowed scholarship for a female student-athlete.

UTC was part of the UT System’s pinnacle fundraising year, as commitments across the system surpassed $400 million for the first time in its history.

To support UTC, contact UTC Advancement at 423-425-4232.