UTC Hosts National Voter Registration Day Celebration For Students, Faculty

This Tuesday, UTC will transform into a hub for civic participation as the campus celebrates National Voter Registration Day.

From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., voter registration booths will be set up across campus at Guerry Honors College, Heritage Plaza, Chamberlain Field, and the University Center to give students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to register to vote and learn more about upcoming elections.

This event brings together multiple organizations dedicated to increasing voter participation, including the Tennessee Democracy Network, the United By Change Coalition, Chattanooga’s League of Women Voters, Empower to Motivate Community Change (E2MC2), the UTC Department of Political Science and Public Service, the UTC Department of Women, Gender, and Sexualities Studies, the UTC Student Government Association, UTC’s Political Science Club, UTC's Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, UTC's Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, and UTC's Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

“We’re excited to make registering to vote simple and accessible for UTC students,” said Kayla Jones, President of the Tennessee Democracy Network. “National Voter Registration Day is about building a stronger democracy, and that starts with empowering young people to use their vote and participate.”

Event Highlights:

Voter registration booths at Guerry Honors College, Heritage Plaza, Chamberlain Field, and the University Center throughout the day.

Information tables offering resources about voting rights, local elections, and nonpartisan civic engagement.

Giveaways and freebies for students.

Campus-wide celebration featuring music, snacks, and opportunities to meet with local and statewide civic organizations.

“This is more than just a voter registration event—it’s about activating our campus community to create the world they want to live in,” said Jones. “We’re encouraging students to use their voices and vote in the upcoming elections, and reminding them that their vote does matter.”

Participating Organizations:

Tennessee Democracy Network / Tennessee Campus Democracy Network

United By Change Coalition

Chattanooga League of Women Voters

Empower to Motivate Community Change (E2MC2)

UTC Department of Political Science and Public Service

UTC Department of Women, Gender, and Sexualities Studies

UTC Student Government Association

UTC’s Political Science Club

UTC's Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

UTC's Zeta Phi Beta Sorority

UTC's Omega Psi Phi Fraternity

National Voter Registration Day at UTC is an opportunity for students to come together, register to vote, and take part in shaping the future of their communities. Don’t miss your chance to get involved in this vital civic effort.