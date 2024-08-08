UTC Launches Dual-Enrollment Courses For Area High School Students

UTC has announced a new dual-enrollment initiative designed to provide local high school juniors and seniors with the opportunity to earn college credits while completing their high school education.

This initiative aims to enhance educational outcomes, prepare students for future academic success and offer significant financial benefits.

Beginning with the start of the University’s 2024-2025 academic year, UTC is offering two on-campus dual-enrollment courses—English 1010 (Rhetoric and Composition 1) and Math 1130 (College Algebra)—to eligible students who have completed their sophomore year of high school while maintaining a 3.0 GPA.

These courses, which will meet at UTC from 4-5:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Aug. 20, will provide an excellent starting point for high school students to engage in college-level academics and earn transferable credits.

The Tennessee Dual Enrollment Grant program covers the cost of dual-enrollment courses, making this opportunity accessible to a broader range of students.

To begin the application process, prospective students should visit the UTC Dual Enrollment webpage. For further information, email dual-enrollment@utc.edu.

“As an institution, we have been looking to advance opportunities in this area for some time,” UTC Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Jerold L. Hale said. “Last year’s successful University High launch proved we have the resources to host dual-enrollment courses on our campus, and we’re incredibly excited about the opportunity to introduce more Chattanooga-area high school juniors and seniors to the UTC atmosphere.

“What we’re hoping for the students and their families is that these dual-enrollment offerings will shorten their time toward a degree once they matriculate full-time to a college or university,” Hale continued. “There are benefits for the university as well, as UTC really prides itself on being an integral part of the community.”

The implementation of the dual-enrollment courses at UTC brings numerous advantages. High school students gain early exposure to college-level coursework, which can significantly ease the transition from high school to college. By integrating with college students and faculty, high schoolers experience the academic rigors and expectations of higher education, fostering a smoother and more confident transition to full-time college life.

UTC College of Arts and Sciences Dean Pam Riggs-Gelasco said that while many classes on UTC’s campus are open to dual enrollment, these two sessions are built at a convenient time for high school students. Seats in the English 1010 and Math 1130 courses are being reserved for high school students until Friday, Aug. 16.

“We are committed to increasing the number of courses we offer for dual enrollment, both on Hamilton County high school campuses and UTC’s campus,” Riggs-Gelasco said. “We are offering a trial set of courses this fall semester in English and math on UTC’s campus open to any high school student with the appropriate prerequisites. This is an opportunity for high school students to receive a (nearly) free college course that can help reduce costs later for the price of a college degree.”

Learning from college faculty while still in high school provides students with a unique opportunity to engage with advanced curriculum and instructional methods. This experience not only prepares students for the academic demands of college but also cultivates critical thinking, time management and self-discipline.

“We are strategically positioned to provide more opportunities for high school learners so that they get excited about the college experience and ultimately get excited about coming to UTC,” Vice Provost Shewanee Howard-Baptiste said. “We have top-notch scholars, researchers and educators who want to provide more opportunities for our high school students, and we want to help our Chattanooga area’s young learners get a head start on college right here at UTC.”