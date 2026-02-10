UTC Launches New Campus Safety System App For Students, Faculty, And Staff

UTC has announced a partnership with 911Cellular to deploy a new emergency notification and incident management system.

This system improves the University’s ability to communicate and respond during urgent and emergency situations, significantly strengthening UTC’s emergency communications.

Safe@UTC, the new campus safety smartphone app, provides students, faculty and staff with direct access to safety resources. The app allows users to directly connect with the UTC Police via one-touch panic button functionality, anonymously report suspicious activity, initiate a remotely monitored Safe Walk, request a Safe Ride, and quickly access other campus resources.

The new app is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

“With the implementation of 911Cellular and the launch of the Safe@UTC app, we have taken our campus safety commitment to the next level,” UTC Director of Emergency Management, Threat Assessment, and Safety Brett Fuchs said. “Keeping our community safe is a top priority at UTC. We now have a sophisticated security solution that enhances our ability to respond to emergencies and another tool to help prevent them in the first place.”

For emergency responders, the system provides real-time situational visibility, including precise location details, shared maps and other critical content. Incident-specific alerts help route information to the teams best equipped to respond, supporting faster action and improved coordination.

“The 911Cellular Safety Platform and the Safe@UTC app are incredible tools to help us make students and employees feel safe anywhere, anytime. The app is customized to meet the specific needs of our faculty, staff and students,” said UTC Associate Vice Chancellor for Public Safety and Chief of Police Sean O’Brien, who added: “Please don’t wait until an emergency to download the app.”

As part of the expanded safety infrastructure, UTC is also introducing additional on-campus safety options for employees, including wearable, computer-based and wall-mounted panic buttons. Like the Safe@UTC app, these tools connect directly with campus security to support coordinated response during critical situations.

The app and related safety tools are being deployed in partnership with 911Cellular—one of the country’s top critical communications systems. Its safety solutions are deployed in thousands of facilities across the country and internationally.

“The Safe@UTC app is a customized security solution designed specifically with the UTC community in mind,” 911Cellular Chief Executive Officer Chad Salahshour said. “Keeping students and school staff safe is at the heart of what we do, and it’s our mission to make it easier to act fast, communicate clearly and protect what matters most during an emergency—each other.”