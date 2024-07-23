UTC Police Collecting Electronics To Support Abuse Victims

For the third consecutive year, the UTC Police Department is collecting old electronic devices for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

The department has partnered with 911 Cell Phone Bank—a nationally recognized organization for its work with law enforcement and victim advocate groups—to provide a 100% free service to individuals and businesses to securely recycle electronic devices that are no longer needed or that have been left behind in lost-and-found or property-and-evidence rooms.

Devices are securely data-erased and then donated to law enforcement and victims’ agencies to distribute to victims of human trafficking, sexual assault and domestic violence.

“With the start of a new academic year, many of us are purchasing new electronic devices. But what do we do with the old devices? How can we best recycle these items?” UTC Police Department Sgt. Ken Lloyd said. “We are working with the 911 Cell Phone Bank to collect these small electronic devices—including all cell phone makes and models, laptops, iPads, iPods and handheld gaming devices.”

Lloyd, a law enforcement official since 1983, has been a member of the UTC Police Department since 2021. He serves as the department’s sexual assault relationship violence liaison officer.

How does the program work?

Lloyd said people who would like to help victims of relationship violence and have an old electronic device to recycle can drop them off at the donation collection box in the UTC Police Department front lobby (400 Palmetto St.).

The department collects devices and ships them to the 911 Cell Phone Bank. In return, the department receives cell phones and other devices provided to victims and advocates working with victims of violent crimes.

Victims can then receive a phone by having their local partnering agency contact the UTC Police Department. The department activates the phone and delivers it to the requesting agency.

“Our partnering agencies are the Rape Crisis Center, Family Justice Center and all law enforcement agencies in Hamilton County,” he said.

When a victim receives a phone, they are provided with two months of unlimited service—both voice and text. The phone belongs to the victim, and after two months, a $10 per month service is offered.

Over the past two years, the 911 Cell Bank has provided cell phones for victims from all over Hamilton County, iPads for the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Victim Advocates, and iPads for the Rape Crisis Center.

For further information or to arrange a pickup, contact Sgt. Ken Lloyd at Kenneth-lloyd@utc.edu. The donation collection drop box is located in the front lobby of the UTC Police Department (400 Palmetto St.).