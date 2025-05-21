UTC Professor Earns Patent For New Tech Blending Rehab And Robotics

Dr. Erkan Kaplanoglu moves like someone with three calendars and no off switch—teaching, mentoring, inventing, and leading the Department of Engineering Management and Technology at UTC.

His relentless pace paid off this spring when he secured his first U.S. design patent for a pneumatically powered balance board designed to support patients with chronic lower back pain or those recovering from injury or surgery. It’s one of many endeavors he’s juggling alongside prototypes, proposals, partnerships and students.

On any given day, Kaplanoglu might be debugging hardware in his lab, mentoring a capstone team, working at a recruitment event or collaborating with industry partners and campus colleagues. Often, it’s all of the above. And somehow, he still makes time for Mocs basketball, the bağlama (a Turkish guitar that he plays in his office) and almost anyone who asks for his help.

INVENTING FOR THE REAL WORLD

Kaplanoglu’s patent, issued April 15, 2025, is one of only a handful that UTC has secured in recent years—part of a broader shift toward research that not only gets published but also drives practical innovation.

“Erkan develops innovations that solve problems and help people,” said Gregory Sechrist, a technology manager with the UT Research Foundation, which supports faculty across the UT System with technology transfer.

Over the past five years, Kaplanoglu has submitted five invention disclosures through UTRF, a pace that speaks both to his personal drive and to UTC’s expanding support for applied research.

“He’s a serial inventor,” Sechrist said, “and I’m glad to see him get his first patent issued at UTC. I look forward to continuing to work with him on what’s next.”

Issued about two years after filing, the patent reflects Kaplanoglu’s precision and the momentum that comes with UTRF’s support. The foundation works closely with faculty to bring their research to market, offering guidance on intellectual property protection, commercialization strategy and industry access.

With the balance board now available for licensing, UTRF remains a key partner in Kaplanoglu’s next round of inventions.

“This is a great example of how we empower researchers not just to protect their ideas, but to take them further,” said Jennifer Skjellum, UTC’s commercialization counselor. “Erkan is always thinking ahead about what’s possible and how to make it happen. His work brings together students, faculty, clinicians and industry, and we’ve built a pipeline to support that.”

FINDING BALANCE IN MOTION

Early support from UTC’s MOCS Innovate! and Fly! Pitch competitions—key programs in UTC’s growing commercialization pipeline—helped Kaplanoglu push his design forward. Additional backing came from the Biomedical Research Innovation Center (BRIC), a partnership between UTC, Erlanger and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine – Chattanooga. Dr. Jeremy Bruce, an orthopedic surgeon and BRIC collaborator, offered early clinical feedback—one of many connections Kaplanoglu has forged across disciplines and institutions.

“We built the first version, then fine-tuned it with feedback from physical therapists and orthopedic surgeons,” Kaplanoglu said. “They helped us dial in the movement, data tracking and safety settings to make it truly usable.”

He credits those clinical collaborators and UTC’s commercialization support team with moving the board from concept to clinic.

Dr. Max Jordon, a physical therapy professor and longtime campus collaborator, is leading a UTC study to validate the board for clinical use. Though he didn’t design it, Jordon has been testing it in his lab and comparing its performance with standard rehab devices.

“This collaboration opened a door for me and my students,” Jordon said. “We’ve used balance boards before, but this one’s precision and translational focus move our work forward.”

The board’s pneumatic “muscles” create small, controlled movements—just enough to challenge balance. Built from off-the-shelf parts and powered by a standard compressor, it not only supports recovery but also uncovers balance issues that traditional tools miss.