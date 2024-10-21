UTC Raises Nearly $2.9 Million From 2,201 Donors On Mocs Give Day

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga raised $2,899,459.06 from 2,201 donors during its fifth annual Mocs Give Day on Oct. 1. The day’s original fundraising goal of $2,000,000 from 2,000 donors was exceeded by nearly 45% in dollars raised.

“Almost 73% of all gifts on Mocs Give Day were $100 or less,” said UTC Vice Chancellor of Advancement Kim White. “That’s a powerful statistic showing that when people who love UTC come together, we can make a big difference. From supporting scholarships and student-athletes to the Counseling Center and WUTC, Mocs Give Day is a year-over-year success across our campus.”

With 688 first-time donors to UTC giving on Mocs Give Day, nearly 400 faculty and staff members, 122 students and 919 alumni gave to support UTC’s annual day of giving.

UTC Athletics had a strong Mocs Give Day, raising over $1.7 million from 880 donors. Each of the five UTC colleges had impressive fundraising totals, with the College of Health, Education and Professional Studies and the Gary W. Rollins College of Business coming in the top two spots—raising $536,221 and $387,770, respectively.

In addition to the colleges, the UTC School of Nursing had an exceptional fundraising performance, raising over $476,000 from 166 donors. Many of these donors supported the ongoing fundraising campaign for the new Dorothy and Jim Kennedy Health Sciences Building, which will break ground later this fall and be the new home for the School of Nursing when complete.

“We were thrilled to see this level of support on Mocs Give Day,” said Dr. Chris Smith, director of the UTC School of Nursing. “We appreciate the alumni, faculty and staff of the school, current and retired, along with community members who realize the critical need for nurses who gave to support our work and our new facility.”

Contributions on Mocs Give Day had an impact across campus as 80 departments received gifts, from Military Science to Mathematics. The UTC Honors College raised over $57,500, and the Veterans Entrepreneurship Program, housed in the Gary W. Rollins College of Business, raised over $250,000. This program helps veterans launch or grow their own businesses.

Mocs Give Day is UTC’s annual giving day on the first Tuesday in October each year. In 2023, Mocs Give Day raised over $1.7 million from 2,131 donors.