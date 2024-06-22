UTC Receives College Of Distinction Designation From National Organization

Colleges of Distinction, an organization that honors higher education institutions that excel in delivering exceptional student experiences and producing successful outcomes, has recognized the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in eight different award categories for the institution’s commitment to helping undergraduate students learn, grow and succeed.

UTC has been designated a 2024-2025 College of Distinction and a Tennessee College of Distinction. The organization also recognized UTC for career development, as a public institution of distinction, and for its business, education, engineering and nursing programs.

According to the Colleges of Distinction website, “Our honored list of 2024-2025 Colleges of Distinction vary in size, cost, location, academic offerings and more, but they are all distinguished by their commitment to the undergraduate experience.”

Colleges of Distinction evaluates institutions based on four overarching distinctions: student engagement, teaching, community and outcomes.

“Being listed on the Colleges of Distinction website is a prestigious acknowledgment for any college or university. It signifies that the institution has met rigorous standards and is committed to fostering an environment where students can thrive academically, socially and professionally,” said Dr. Jerold L. Hale, UTC provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs.

“The process of receiving these designations was quite lengthy and detailed. We were interviewed about a range of different topics, including first-year experience programs, high-impact practices, internships, student access, campus inclusiveness for students from underrepresented groups, our academic programs, and financial support available to students.”

Dr. Artanya Wesley, vice chancellor of enrollment management and student affairs, said being recognized as a College of Distinction significantly enhances UTC’s recruitment efforts by highlighting the University’s commitment to excellence in education.

“This prestigious designation assures prospective students and their families that we offer a dynamic and engaging learning environment characterized by individualized attention, innovative teaching and a vibrant campus life,” Wesley said. “It underscores our dedication to fostering academic success, leadership development and career readiness, making our institution an attractive choice for discerning students seeking a well-rounded and impactful college experience.

“This recognition sets us apart in a competitive educational landscape, drawing in talented individuals who are eager to join a community that values distinction and achievement.”

Colleges of Distinction was created in 2000. More than 500,000 students, parents and counselors annually visit its website.