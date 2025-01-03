UTC Research Institute To Pilot Two New Nanotechnology Initiatives

Last year, the UTC Research Institute was launched to develop more advanced technologies that can solve real-world problems.

Today, the Institute announces a significant step forward in that work, with the establishment of two new research initiatives.

Following a competitive review of outstanding proposals from across UTC, two exceptional projects have been selected for funding through the university’s FY2025-2028 Center of Excellence in Applied Computational Science and Engineering (CEACSE) Convergent Research Initiative.

These new research initiatives will focus on the development of nanotechnology – the study and manipulation of matter at the “nanoscale” – and new uses for sustainable energy systems.

Nanotechnology in EngineeringLed by Dr. Murat Barisik, this initiative expands UTC’s research into the field of nanotechnology, with critical applications focused specifically on energy, bioscience, and defense. A multidisciplinary team spanning five departments will leverage computational modeling, material design, and machine learning to develop advanced nanomaterials.

These efforts will address long-standing challenges like the need for energy storage solutions, biodegradable materials, and thermal protection for hypersonic technologies. Dr. Barisik’s team will collaborate with nationally-regarded organizations such as the Department of Energy (DOE), the National Science Foundation (NSF), and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), as well as several local industry partners.

Sustainable and Smart Energy SystemsLed by Dr. Vahid Disfani, this research will focus on addressing the complexities of transitioning energy systems to sustainable and reliable models. Through a collaborative effort involving 10 faculty members across five departments, the project will explore grid integration, energy management, data analytics, cybersecurity, and energy policy.

The team aims to develop comprehensive solutions for integrating renewable energy technologies while addressing environmental and system reliability challenges.

"UTCRI’s work to build more innovation capacity and collaboration on our campus is greatly enhanced by these two initiatives," said Dr. Mina Sartipi, Executive Director, UTCRI. "Thanks to the support of CEACSE, these initiatives demonstrate our institution’s ongoing commitment to advancing research that addresses real-world challenges."

Each initiative will receive $300,000 in funding per year for three years from CEASCE, contingent on hitting specific, agreed-upon annual milestones and benchmarks.