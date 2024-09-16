UTC Sets Record For Fall Enrollment, With Nearly 12,000 Students

This fall’s final 14-day enrollment figure is the largest in University of Tennessee at Chattanooga history, according to the University’s just-recorded official census data.

The total headcount at UTC, as reported to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and the UT System, was 11,834—a 4.0% increase from last year—comprised of 10,245 undergraduates and 1,589 graduate students.

The overall figure surpassed the previous high of 11,695 established in fall 2020.

For the second consecutive year, UTC welcomed a record number of freshmen. This fall’s incoming freshman class of 2,473 represented an increase of 4.8% from last fall’s then-record 2,359.

In a sign that the market for advanced education continues to grow, the campus saw a 13.7% increase in its graduate student enrollment.

The overall Graduate School total (1,589) includes 451 new UTC students, an increase of 17.5% from last year.