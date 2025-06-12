UTC Students Putting The Pedal To The Metal At The Fall Baja Competition

While many students are enjoying summer break, a group of UTC mechanical engineering students are blasting Creed in the basement of the College of Engineering and Computer Science as they prepare for their biggest test yet.

The Racing Mocs have registered to travel to Gray Court, South Carolina, during the first weekend in October to compete in the 2025 Baja SAE® Carolina competition. The event showcases student-built all-terrain vehicles by subjecting them to multiple dynamic and endurance tests.

SAE® International hosts numerous collegiate competitions to help prepare students by applying real-world skills.

“The objective of the competition is to provide SAE student members with a challenging project that involves the design, planning and manufacturing tasks found when introducing a new product to the consumer industrial market,” according to the organization’s website.

Building an ATV requires thousands of hours of labor and comprehensive planning to abide by competition guidelines, according to UC Foundation Associate Professor Trevor Elliott, who serves as the faculty advisor to the Baja team.

His relationship with the program dates back to his time as a graduate student at UTC, when he was part of the initial teams sent to competition. Over the last 20 years, UTC has sent teams across the country to compete against hundreds of schools, including the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Cornell University.

“I was interested in cars and stuff like that and I was still an active student,” Elliott recalled. “The undergraduate students did all the designing, building, testing, everything.

“I came in when they had travel logistics issues and things like that because they were a small team. They needed more people to go with them to make sure they could be successful at competition.”

After being hired as a faculty member to teach senior design—the course in which students work on the ATV—Elliott was once again involved with the Baja group.

He estimated it takes 10,000 hours of labor to finish an ATV for the competition.

“They’re passionate about things they can do with their hands and see something that comes out as tangible,” Elliott explained. “The fact that they’re building something they can then go race makes a really big difference for them and that’s what keeps them going. You throw in the fact that it’s a competition we can say we bested other teams. We did this. We bested, say, Georgia Tech with all their assets and their team had 50 people on it. They had thousands of dollars more than we had to build their car and we still outplaced them. That’s a source of pride that they carry.

“You carry that with you the whole time, what you did there when it’s successful and then when it’s not successful. You tend to learn more when you have to struggle to make it through it. The struggles that are inevitable with something as big and as complicated as Baja mean they are learning massive amounts even when they don’t succeed. It’s really not a failure—they learned.”

Logan McCollough and Eric Perez are two of the 12 students building the ATV to compete.

McCollough, a senior mechanical engineering major, is the shop team lead. He is responsible for building the ATV from the models.

His duties include welding the frame, ensuring the vehicle complies with competition rules and test-driving the ATV.

“It’s a little surreal when you think of the big picture,” McCollough. “The first day we got the wheels on the car and the car was sitting on the ground. No shocks were on it, no steering wheel, no seat, no engine in it, just the frame. Sitting on wheels, on suspension arms, felt like a big moment.