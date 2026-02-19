UTC Summer Camps Are Back Again For Chattanooga Students K Through 12

UTC is preparing for another summer filled with opportunities for local K-12 students through a variety of summer camps. Ranging from quantum computing to learning the proper basketball jump-shot technique, the camps are designed to keep students engaged during the holiday break.
Camps are available for elementary, middle and high school students, with options ranging from full-day experiences to weeklong programs and focused clinics designed to help campers sharpen their skills and try something new.
Many programs are led by UTC faculty and staff or hosted in partnership with partnering organizations. The camps have the same goal of giving students an opportunity to connect with UTC through their interests.
Grades K-8
Mocs Adventure Camp
- Ages: Kindergarten – 8th grade
- Dates: Weekly sessions from Monday, June 1, to Friday, July 31
- Activities: Climbing, swimming, sports, games
- Cost: $320
- Details: Mocs Adventure Camp
Challenger Exploration Camp
- Ages: Rising 3rd and 4th graders (Camps 1 and 3) and rising 5th and 6th graders (Camps 2 and 4)
- Dates: July 6-10 (Camp 1), July 13-17 (Camp 2), July 20-24 (Camp 3), July 27-31 (Camp 4)
- Activities: Space missions, coding, robotics, rocket launches, time in the UTC Aquatic and Recreation Center, excursions to the Chattanooga Zoo and Observatory
- Cost: $290.50 weekly
- Details: Challenger Exploration Camp
Grades 9-12
Quantum Summer Camp
- Ages: Rising 10-12 graders
- Dates: June 15-18
- Activities: Explore the realm of Quantum through computing, algorithms and real-world problem-solving.
- Cost: $200
- Details: Quantum Summer Camp
Athletic Camps
Chattanooga Volleyball Camps
- Ages: All ages
- Dates: Father Daughter Camp, June 21/Little Mocs Volleyball Camp, June 15-16 and July 27-28/ Middle School Prep Camp, June 12-16 and July 27-28/ High School Elite Camp, June 15 and July 27/ Elite Prospect Camp, June 17-19 and July 13-15
- Cost: Varies by event
- Details: Chattanooga Volleyball Camps
Men’s Basketball Camps
- Ages: 7-17
- Dates: Chattanooga Men’s Basketball Kids Camp, June 22-25 (Age 7-17)/ Chattanooga Men’s Basketball Kids Camp, July 20-23 (Age 7-12)
- Cost: $310
- Details: Men’s Basketball Camps
Additional UTC athletics camps can be found here: https://gomocs.com/sports/2015/4/22/camps