UTC Summer Camps Are Back Again For Chattanooga Students K Through 12

UTC is preparing for another summer filled with opportunities for local K-12 students through a variety of summer camps. Ranging from quantum computing to learning the proper basketball jump-shot technique, the camps are designed to keep students engaged during the holiday break.

Camps are available for elementary, middle and high school students, with options ranging from full-day experiences to weeklong programs and focused clinics designed to help campers sharpen their skills and try something new.

Many programs are led by UTC faculty and staff or hosted in partnership with partnering organizations. The camps have the same goal of giving students an opportunity to connect with UTC through their interests.

Grades K-8

Mocs Adventure Camp

Ages: Kindergarten – 8th grade

Kindergarten – 8th grade Dates: Weekly sessions from Monday, June 1, to Friday, July 31

Weekly sessions from Monday, June 1, to Friday, July 31 Activities: Climbing, swimming, sports, games

Climbing, swimming, sports, games Cost: $320

$320 Details: Mocs Adventure Camp

Challenger Exploration Camp

Ages: Rising 3rd and 4th graders (Camps 1 and 3) and rising 5th and 6th graders (Camps 2 and 4)

Rising 3rd and 4th graders (Camps 1 and 3) and rising 5th and 6th graders (Camps 2 and 4) Dates: July 6-10 (Camp 1), July 13-17 (Camp 2), July 20-24 (Camp 3), July 27-31 (Camp 4)

July 6-10 (Camp 1), July 13-17 (Camp 2), July 20-24 (Camp 3), July 27-31 (Camp 4) Activities: Space missions, coding, robotics, rocket launches, time in the UTC Aquatic and Recreation Center, excursions to the Chattanooga Zoo and Observatory

Space missions, coding, robotics, rocket launches, time in the UTC Aquatic and Recreation Center, excursions to the Chattanooga Zoo and Observatory Cost: $290.50 weekly

$290.50 weekly Details: Challenger Exploration Camp

Grades 9-12

Quantum Summer Camp

Ages: Rising 10-12 graders

Rising 10-12 graders Dates: June 15-18

June 15-18 Activities: Explore the realm of Quantum through computing, algorithms and real-world problem-solving.

Explore the realm of Quantum through computing, algorithms and real-world problem-solving. Cost: $200

$200 Details: Quantum Summer Camp

Athletic Camps

Chattanooga Volleyball Camps

Ages: All ages

All ages Dates: Father Daughter Camp, June 21/Little Mocs Volleyball Camp, June 15-16 and July 27-28/ Middle School Prep Camp, June 12-16 and July 27-28/ High School Elite Camp, June 15 and July 27/ Elite Prospect Camp, June 17-19 and July 13-15

Father Daughter Camp, June 21/Little Mocs Volleyball Camp, June 15-16 and July 27-28/ Middle School Prep Camp, June 12-16 and July 27-28/ High School Elite Camp, June 15 and July 27/ Elite Prospect Camp, June 17-19 and July 13-15 Cost: Varies by event

Varies by event Details: Chattanooga Volleyball Camps

Men’s Basketball Camps

Ages: 7-17

7-17 Dates: Chattanooga Men’s Basketball Kids Camp, June 22-25 (Age 7-17)/ Chattanooga Men’s Basketball Kids Camp, July 20-23 (Age 7-12)

Chattanooga Men’s Basketball Kids Camp, June 22-25 (Age 7-17)/ Chattanooga Men’s Basketball Kids Camp, July 20-23 (Age 7-12) Cost: $310

$310 Details: Men’s Basketball Camps

Additional UTC athletics camps can be found here: https://gomocs.com/sports/2015/4/22/camps