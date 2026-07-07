UTC To Launch Their 140th Anniversary Celebration With 140 Community Events

UTC will begin a yearlong celebration of its 140th anniversary this fall, highlighted by the 1886 Challenge, 140 Events for 140 Years and a campus wide celebration on Founder’s Day (Tuesday, Sept. 15).

Originally known as Chattanooga University, the institution first opened its doors on Sept. 15, 1886, with a mission to transform lives through education.

The year 1886 also saw the introduction of the first gasoline-powered automobile, the creation of Coca-Cola in Atlanta and the dedication of the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor.

Chattanooga University held its opening exercises inside the original campus building on McCallie Avenue known as Old Main. Attendees included the 118-member student body, the faculty and others affiliated with the University.

UTC today serves more than 12,000 students and continues to strengthen Chattanooga, the region and the state through education, research, workforce development and community engagement.

“As we prepare to celebrate Founder’s Day on Sept. 15, I am pleased to announce the beginning of a yearlong celebration marking UTC’s 140th anniversary,” Chancellor Lori Bruce said. “Over the next year, we will celebrate our history, honor those who have helped build this University and highlight the impact UTC continues to make. Most importantly, we will reaffirm our commitment to serving Chattanooga and shaping the future for generations to come.”

Since its founding, UTC has been shaped by generations of students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters.

“This milestone is an opportunity to honor the people, traditions and achievements that have shaped UTC across generations,” Bruce said. “Most importantly, our 140th year allows us to reflect on how far this University has come, celebrate the people who have built it and reaffirm our commitment to shaping the future.”

Two initiatives focused on UTC’s connection to the community will be central to the anniversary year.

The first is the 1886 Challenge, which calls on faculty, staff and students to collectively contribute 18,860 hours of community service during the anniversary year. The effort is intended to highlight service already taking place across the University through volunteer work, mentoring, service-learning and outreach.

The second is 140 Events for 140 Years, an initiative focused on community-centered events led by UTC faculty, staff and students. The goal is to recognize and support 140 events that connect the University with the people and organizations it serves in Chattanooga and beyond.

Founder’s Week, scheduled for Sept. 14-18, will include events recognizing the people, traditions and achievements that have shaped UTC across generations.

The anniversary year also will include Gold Fridays throughout the academic year. Students, faculty and staff will be encouraged to wear gold each Friday to show UTC pride on campus and across the community.

To learn more about UTC’s 140th anniversary celebration, visit utc.edu/chancellor/events/utc-turns-140.