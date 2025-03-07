UTC To Make "Significant" Changes To Their Academic Calendar

UTC is making a significant shift in its academic calendar, with changes set to begin in spring 2026 as part of a transition to a new long-term structure.

To prepare for this shift, the spring 2026 semester will start one week later than usual, beginning on Jan. 12, and this adjustment will help bridge the transition to the new calendar—which will start in fall 2026.

At that point, the first day of the fall semester will move to the fourth Monday in August and the spring semester will begin the Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day—except in years when the holiday falls on Jan. 21 (the next time that occurs is in 2030).

UTC Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Jerold L. Hale said that these changes were carefully planned based on faculty, staff and student input.

“This shift is an important step toward improving UTC’s academic calendar in a way that benefits students, faculty and the institution as a whole,” Hale said. “Moving the spring semester later helps us better align with other institutions, improve recruitment and retention and support student success. We are making this transition gradually to ensure that everyone has time to adjust.”

One of the most notable adjustments involves shortening fall and spring semesters from 17 to 16 weeks while preserving the 13-week summer term for clinical programs, which require long-term planning for placements. Hale explained that maintaining this schedule while adjusting the length of fall and spring semesters ensures that students in these programs continue to receive the same level of hands-on training without disruption.

To maintain accreditation requirements, class meeting times will increase beginning in fall 2026:

Classes meeting three times per week will increase from 50 to 55 minutes.

Classes meeting twice per week will increase from 75 to 85 minutes.

Lab courses that previously started in the second week of the semester will now begin in Week 1.

UTC Interim Chancellor Robert Dooley praised the collaborative effort behind the decision.

“I want to thank Provost Hale and his staff for their work on getting feedback from faculty, staff and students on our academic calendar,” said Dooley, who was on the Academic Calendar Committee as dean of the Gary W. Rollins College of Business. “This is beneficial to the majority of campus and it is important for us to bridge these changes in the next academic year.

“Aligning with other four-year institutions in the region, as well as Chattanooga State and Cleveland State, gives us greater ability to attract transfers—while the later start date also helps students with any academic appeals. Both of these will have a positive impact on our enrollment and retention efforts, which will be a primary focus moving forward.”

University Registrar Joel Wells highlighted the benefits of delaying the spring semester start—particularly for incoming students.

“This will allow us to better onboard students, particularly transfer students and transfer athletes who often struggle with processing paperwork and registering for classes in time,” he said. “Having a calendar that aligns with other institutions across the state makes us more competitive in recruitment and retention.

“Once we move to the new structure, our start and end dates will be the same as Chattanooga State and Cleveland State community colleges, making it a more seamless experience for students.”

Hale said that these changes will support the broader health of the University.

“As we continue to think about Total Organizational Health, I believe this shift will have a very positive impact,” he said. “It will improve our ability to recruit and retain transfer students, allow student-athletes more time to enroll and give students appealing academic probations a longer window to submit their materials. This is about making UTC a more accessible and competitive institution.”