UTC Weightlifter Olivia Reeves Brings Home The Olympic Gold

Silence fell over the room in the University Center as Olivia Reeves walked up to the platform, broken by a roar of applause as she successfully lifted 145 kg (308.6 pounds) in the clean and jerk—securing her Olympic gold medal in women’s weightlifting.

On Friday, Aug. 9, Reeves—a senior sociology student at UTC, became the first U.S. weightlifter to win gold at the Olympics in 24 years. She also set an Olympic record with a snatch of 117 kg (257.9 pounds).

Reeves was the first currently-enrolled UTC student to participate in the Olympics. Nearly 4,400 miles away from the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles weightlifting competition, approximately 100 members of the UTC family gathered in the UC Undergraduate Admissions tour center for a watch party cheering her on.

Terrence Banks, assistant director of recruitment and engagement and a UTC alum, served as the emcee for the event.

Banks said he couldn’t help but become excited knowing a student would be representing the University on a global scale.

“It’s overwhelming,” Banks said. “It’s an excitement that you can’t really put into words; it’s just something you have to experience. The biggest goal is to get everybody in the same spirit and send all their positive energy to one person.”

Banks worked with Chantelle Swaren, the assessment and outreach librarian for the UTC Library, to turn the watch party idea into a reality.

“We know everyone is watching her and cheering her on individually,” Swaren said, “so why not do it as a community and cheer her on as loudly as possible and celebrate the fact that one of our students is doing a great job?

“It’s so inspirational for us and for other students, so we wanted to take full advantage of that.”

A sense of pride radiated throughout the crowd with each lift, especially from Dr. Chandra Ward, a UC Foundation associate professor of sociology.

“I teach her!” she shouted as she stood up from her seat when Reeves completed a successful lift.

“I had no idea that Olivia was an Olympic world-class weightlifter,” Ward said. “She’s quiet and she is a great student.”

Ward said she wondered why Reeves didn’t sign up for an internship at the beginning of the summer. Now, the reason is apparent.

“She’s a sociology major being represented on the world stage. All of UTC will know the sociology major who is now world-famous as a weightlifter, so we’re so proud of her,” she said.

With the outpouring of excitement in the room, it may come as a surprise that many of those at the watch party did not know Reeves personally, including UTC junior Malcolm Key.

For Key—a former football player for Jacksonville State University and UTC—said attending the event was a no-brainer.

“When I saw this, I was like, ‘Absolutely,’” said Key, a communication major and Chattanooga native. “The main thing I wanted to see was her lifting. I was like, ‘If I miss everything else, I want to see her.’”

The 6-foot-8-inch, 395-pound athlete is no stranger to the weight room and felt inspired watching Reeves during her event, he said.

“She’s amazing,” Key added. “It’s absolutely amazing. She is so strong.”

UTC Chancellor Steve Angle, who was in attendance, said he is looking forward to celebrating Reeves when she returns to campus.

“It’s just amazing to see her compete at the highest level,” Angle said. “For campus to see what a Moc truly is. A Moc has spirit. A Moc wants to excel. She epitomizes what a Moc is, and that’s to be the very best.

“She’s such a nice person, too, so that makes it really special.”

Reeves expressed her deep appreciation for the UTC community and the support she has received.

“I am in shock and awe of what we have accomplished as a team,” Reeves said via text Friday night. “I appreciate everyone who came to cheer me on from UTC. It is heartwarming to see a community I’m a part of be so enthusiastic about my sport.

“I am ready to keep going one competition at a time—maybe all the way to Los Angeles in 2028.”

The pride was shared by her coach, Steve Fauer, whose satisfaction was palpable as the cameras panned to him.

“I couldn’t be more proud of an athlete than I am of Olivia,” said Fauer, owner of Tennessee Speed and Strength gym. “She has been such a blessing in my twilight years as a coach and I am so thankful that I’ve been able to do right by her.

“She’s a coaches dream athlete—one in a million without a doubt.”