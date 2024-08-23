UTC’s ‘CHAI’ Artificial Intelligence Launches ‘CH-AI Brews’ Podcast Series

Both the campus and Chattanooga community are invited to a launch and listening party for “CH-AI Brews,” the student-led podcast for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Artificial Intelligence Initiative.

The initiative is also known as “Chattanooga’s AI,” from which the podcast derives its name.

The listening party takes place 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, in the Guerry Center Reading Room on campus.

Vicki Farnsworth, UTC chief information officer and program lead for the University’s artificial intelligence initiative, will emcee the event and kick if off with an update on all things AI at UTC.

A series of brief excerpts will be played from selected episodes of the student-led first season of the UTC CH-AI Brews podcast. Season 1 covers topics from academic integrity to AI course innovations to what AI could mean to students entering the job market.

“We like to say at UTC that we want AI to be approachable, comfortable, kind of like a nice, warm cup of tea—and that’s definitely the feeling achieved by the CH-AI Brews podcast that has been so well done by the talented students involved,” said Farnsworth. “I’m excited to share it with the public.”

Along with the podcast’s host, UTC Computer Science Graduate Student Daniel Duggin, some of the students, faculty and leaders interviewed will be on hand. Brief Q&A will follow each excerpt played.

The event is free, but guests are asked to register here.

CH-AI Brews, the podcast, also is available for subscription on Spotify.