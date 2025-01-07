UTC’s New Interim Chancellor Shares Insights, International Travel And Pinball

On Jan. 1, Dr. Robert Dooley assumed his role as interim chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, becoming the 18th leader in University history.

Dooley, who received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and religion from UTC in 1983 and an MBA in 1991—along with a Ph.D. from the UT Knoxville College of Business in 1996—returned to his alma mater in 2011 as dean of the Gary W. Rollins College of Business. He also served as interim provost in 2018.

Before coming back to UTC, Dooley spent 15 years with Oklahoma State University, where he rose to associate dean for graduate programs and research in the Spears School of Business.

His wife, Kim, earned a bachelor’s degree in history from UTC in 1987. The Dooleys recently celebrated their 39th anniversary.

Before the holiday break, Dooley sat down for a conversation.

Let’s turn back the clock to early November when you get a phone call from UT System President Randy Boyd saying he wants you to be the interim chancellor. What’s it like to get a call like that?

“I was surprised and honored for sure, but a little taken aback. I was traveling in China when Chancellor (Steve) Angle announced he was stepping out and going back to the faculty. That announcement took me by surprise because it was very unexpected.

“I got back from China at midnight on Sunday night (Nov. 3) and President Boyd called me at 9 a.m. Monday morning. He said, ‘I’d like to talk with you about being interim chancellor.’ I was super honored and I told him I was honored—but I was really surprised.”

You mentioned you were in China when the Dr. Angle news broke. International experiences have been very important to you and your wife, especially in terms of student travel-abroad opportunities. How did that all come about?

“I was in my 30s the first time I left the country. It was in 1994 or 1995 as part of a USAID grant through the University of Tennessee at Knoxville; I was finishing up my doctoral studies and I had the opportunity to travel with my dissertation chair on extended trips to Eastern Europe. That sparked something in me.

“When I got to Oklahoma State, I started leading student trips abroad. International travel can transform people in the way they perceive the world—and I love exposing students to it. It broadens how you view things from different perspectives.

“If you talk about it from a business education perspective, it’s critically important to be able to understand different cultures. We’re truly a global economy, so those interactions are essential—particularly when you go to countries that are so different from where you’re from. I think it’s an important experience for students to have.”

our time as dean has included the courting of Gary and Kathleen Rollins and their two transformative gifts, the introduction of the Joseph F. DeCosimo Success Center, bringing the Veterans Entrepreneurship Program (VEP) to UTC and the birth of the SMILE Fund—to name a few highlights. It also has included jumping out of an airplane, participating in “Down with the Dean”—where students lined up to send you into a dunk tank—and acquiring a house full of pinball machines. So, who’s the real Robert Dooley?

“Both. I enjoy having fun. I enjoy having a personal life outside of work and I’ve always worked from the position of ‘I don’t say no.’ If there’s a new experience or a new opportunity presented to me—for example, skydiving or learning how to work on pinball machines, which has now become somewhat of an obsession—I take advantage of it.