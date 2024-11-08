Signal Centers Unveil 3rd Annual Official City Holiday Ornament

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, alongside officials from Signal Centers and the Chattanooga Choo Choo, kicked off the holiday season on Thursday by dedicating the City of Chattanooga’s official 2024 ornament.

This year’s limited-edition, metal die-cut ornament highlights the Chattanooga Choo Choo’s distinctive design in red, yellow, and green resin. Each ornament’s box includes an insert of local Hart Gallery artist Dominique Pruitt’s “Goddess Express” painting that inspired the holiday collectible.

“The Chattanooga Choo Choo is a community icon and its transformation, reinvention and historic preservation embody the spirit of our city,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “It’s the perfect image for this year’s official city ornament, an ornament that I expect will be treasured on local Christmas trees for generations to come. I’m especially pleased the proceeds will support the Hart Gallery, an organization that uplifts some of our most talented artists, who are also among our most vulnerable residents, by giving them a platform to express their talent and stories.”

Made famous by Glenn Miller’s hit song, the Chattanooga Choo Choo is a historic train station turned entertainment complex and hotel that has become an iconic symbol of the city’s downtown. The Choo Choo ornament will be available for purchase at the Chattanooga Choo Choo’s gift shop, both in-person and online at the Hart Gallery, and at other area galleries and gift shops starting today.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Hart Gallery. This nonprofit program of Signal Centers provides those living with mental and physical disabilities, experiencing homelessness, fleeing abusive situations, and many other underserved populations an opportunity to create and sell their artwork for their benefit.

“Art gave me an avenue to escape my world of stress, depression, and anxiety and to say, ‘Hey, I love myself. I want to be here.’,” said Artist Dominique Pruitt.

The ornament unveiling is the start to the magic of the holidays at the Hart Gallery. On December 7, visit the gallery during MAINX24 for the Spiked Café and art perusing. Then, plan a night out at one of the many holiday classes on the schedule, such as cookie decorating and wreath making.

Visit hartgallery.org for additional information, to purchase an ornament and to view available works.