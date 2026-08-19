Stadium Corporation Shares Guiding Vision Leading To Finley 2.0 Development

The Stadium Corporation has shared the vision behind Finley 2.0, the master plan that will guide development and investment at Finley’s campus in the coming years.

The plan coalesces around five key principles and priorities. These include: honoring legacy, strengthening community, diversifying experiences, integration for cohesion, and building agility.

Finley Stadium 2.0’s master planning process was funded by Benwood Foundation, Bobby Stone Foundation and Lyndhurst Foundation. The stakeholder driven process led to a long-term realistic and attainable vision providing a state-of-the-art venue for Finley’s campus and the 500,000+ guests who take advantage of its offerings throughout the year.

Officials noted that Finley’s campus is well-positioned to become the cornerstone of Chattanooga’s West End and Southside, offering more than a standalone stadium. The plan emphasizes dynamic fan experiences, strengthened links connecting Finley Stadium and the First Horizon Pavilion across Reggie White Blvd. It also positions development of a portion of Finley’s Gold Lot into a mixed-use edge framing Main Street with presence and long-term potential.

They also noted the strong leadership provided by members of the Hamilton County state delegation to pass legislation allowing the capture of sales tax collected from items ranging from parking, food and beverages to fund ongoing legacy venue maintenance. Stadium Corporation Board Chair Mike Davis noted, “The legislation passed last session gives Finley a significant boost in addressing capital projects and provides much-needed momentum to guide our strategies. We’re looking forward to the legislation taking effect in January that will provide critical funding to meet our ongoing capital needs.”

A BlueCross HealthyPlace grant was recently awarded to Finley that represents the immediate implementation of Phase 1 of the master plan. With an investment of $4.8 million, Finley’s master plan is off to a strong start and will provide a multi-generational space to be enjoyed throughout the year.

In addition, the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County have been critical to the work currently being done on Finley’s campus. Finley’s Executive Director Brian Wright said, “Chattanoogans show up for what they support. For us, that means a great CFC match or taking in a Mocs’ game. It also means a weekly visit by so many to the Chattanooga Market. The Finley campus is showing that it’s not only important to Chattanoogans, but also a wise investment. We couldn’t do this work without local leadership and both Mayor Tim Kelly and Mayor Weston Wamp continue to be invaluable partners to us.”

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said, “Hamilton County is once again establishing itself as a premier destination for sports and entertainment, and Finley Stadium 2.0 will build on that momentum. With partners like HKS and Tinker Ma, Finley Stadium’s leadership has put forth a vision for a dynamic entertainment district that would drive tourism and serve our citizens well.”

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly concluded, “This plan is created to invest holistically with hope, build with care, and design what comes next for Finley. Since its inception, Finley Stadium has been the ‘place where Chattanooga plays’ and thanks to vision of the master plan, Finley 2.0 sets a strong foundation for the future.”