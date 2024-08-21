Tennessee Consumer Affairs Office Issues QR Code Scam Alert

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is warning consumers about QR code scams.

While evolving QR code technology may be convenient, QR codes can be exploited by scammers.

Here are some common QR code scams to watch out for:

Phishing Scams: Scammers send mailers, emails, or text messages with QR codes that lead to fake websites designed to steal your personal information. Payment Scams: Some scammers place fake QR codes in public places, like parking lots, to trick people into making payments to them. Package Scams: You might receive a package that you do not recall ordering that includes a QR code, claiming that a consumer can scan the QR code to find out who sent them the package and/or how to return the package. When scanned, the QR code may enable a hacker to access information on your device or direct you to a webpage asking for personal information under the guise of tracking or returning the package. Cryptocurrency Scams: Scammers use QR codes to steal cryptocurrency by promising fake giveaways or investments. Donation Scams: Fake charities use QR codes to solicit donations, which actually end up going to the scammers.

Always be cautious when scanning QR codes, especially from unknown sources. Next time you go to scan a QR code—especially QR codes sent in the mail or via text message/email—take a moment to think about:

Verifying the Source: Only scan QR codes from trusted sources, such as reputable businesses or official websites. Inspecting the Code: Look for signs of tampering or manipulation, especially on public QR codes. Some scammers may place stickers over otherwise legitimate QR codes. Using a Secure Scanner: Utilize a reliable QR code scanner app that can detect malicious links before opening them. Previewing the URL: Before clicking on any link, preview the URL to ensure it looks legitimate and doesn’t contain any suspicious elements. Avoiding Unsolicited Codes: Be cautious with QR codes received via mail, email, or text message, especially if they urge you to take immediate action. Securing Your Device: Keep your phone’s operating system and security software up to date to protect against potential threats.

By following these steps, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to QR code scams. Remember—if something seems suspicious, it’s best to avoid scanning the code.

You can report scams like these and sign up for free scam alerts by visiting the Federal Trade Commission’s website at www.ftc.gov/scams.