Stay Safe And Save Money With Winter Tips From The EPB Energy Pros

If you’re planning to put up Christmas lights or looking for ways to cut your energy bills during the cold winter, the experts at EPB can help.

EPB Energy Pro Nate Thomasson said there are things you can do to lower your energy bill.

“We offer a service called a home energy checkup,” he said. “We will send an energy pro out to your home. They will go through the house with the homeowner and give recommendations on several different things. Home air sealing, attic insulation, duct work, heating and air.”

Thomasson said once they complete the inspection the customer will receive a full report. He noted this service is free. He said this could also be done over the phone.

Thomasson said this is the right time of year to have year A/C serviced. He added customers should also check the weather stripping around their doors.

“Close your front and back doors,” he said. “If you can still see sunlight coming through, we recommend adding more weather stripping.”

Make sure to check the seals around attic hatches, electrical outlets, and baseboards, too. You might also want to be sure that you check for potential leaks of air around vents, on your roof outdoors, or near dryer outlets.

The EPB website recommends setting your thermostat to 72 degrees and see how comfortable that feels. Then try lowering it one degree at a time. For each degree below 72 degrees, you’ll save 2-3% of your energy bill. But don’t go below 68 as this can reduce needed humidity in your home.

Avoid adjusting the temperature throughout the day, as this may cause spikes in your energy usage that can turn into a much bigger cost. Keeping your thermostat at a consistent temperature between 68- and 72-degrees Fahrenheit can make a big difference in your winter heating costs each year.

Thomasson recommends checking and replacing your A/C filters monthly.

Replace all the old lighting in your home with energy-efficient bulbs like LEDs. You will get brighter light, and they will cost a fraction of the amount that incandescent bulbs do each month. Best of all, newer light bulbs last for many years, which can also save you a lot of money each month.

Thomasson said if you need to make repairs to your home to improve your energy usage, EPB has a list of trusted contractors on their website.

While it can be tempting to have a lot of fun each year with your holiday lights and decorations, these items can cost you a lot of money and use a lot of power each day. The shorter the timespan that you use your outdoor holiday lighting and the fewer lights that you decorate with, the lower your holiday power bill will be.

“If you are putting lights up outside, make sure they are rated for outdoor use,” Thomasson said. “It’s always good to check all the lights and strands to make sure there is nothing broken. Check to see if the outer coating is still good. And make sure the connections are in good watertight boxes.”

For more energy saving tips visit epb.com