The Tennessee Department of Transportation's Strike Force, a specialized emergency response team made up of highly trained operations personnel and heavy equipment from across the state, will conduct its annual readiness exercise in Hamilton and Rhea counties on Tuesday, November 17, and Wednesday, November 18.

Strike Force is deployed across Tennessee and the Southeast following major emergencies, including hurricanes, flooding, winter storms, tornadoes, and other events that damage critical transportation infrastructure.

This annual exercise ensures crews are prepared to rapidly restore roads, remove debris, replace damaged infrastructure, and reopen critical travel routes when disaster strikes.

Crews will conduct field exercises that simulate emergency response operations, including:

Emergency railroad crossing repairs

Pipe replacement and roadway restoration

Structure demolition and debris removal

Traffic control and detour operations

Heavy equipment deployment and coordination

These exercises provide hands-on training in realistic conditions, helping ensure TDOT can respond quickly and effectively when communities need assistance.

Hixson Pike (SR 319) in Hamilton County, November 17-18 | 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As part of a railroad crossing repair exercise:

Hixson Pike will be closed in both directions near Sequoyah Access Road.

Traffic will be detoured via Igou Ferry Road.

Advance warning and detour signage will be in place.

East Brainerd Road (SR 320) / Ooltewah-Ringgold Road (SR 321) in Hamilton County, November 17-18 | 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As part of a demolition and debris-removal exercise:

Drivers should expect intermittent traffic delays.

Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Short-term traffic stoppages may occur while equipment and dump trucks enter or exit the site.

Old Dixie Highway (SR 302) in Rhea County, November 17-18 | 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As part of an emergency pipe replacement exercise:

SR 302 will be closed between Smyrna Road and Pleasant Road.

Local traffic will be allowed access up to the closure point.

A signed detour will be in place utilizing Smyrna Road, Clear Creek Road, Vaughn Miller Road, and Pleasant Road.

No heavy trucks will be permitted through the closure area.

When disasters strike, restoring transportation routes is essential for emergency responders, utility crews, residents, and businesses. TDOT's Strike Force is trained to mobilize quickly, assess damage, and reopen critical roadways as safely and efficiently as possible. This exercise helps ensure Tennessee remains prepared for the next emergency before it happens.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, follow posted signs, and remain alert when traveling through the work zone. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules may change as conditions require.

As always, motorists are reminded to use TDOT’s motorist information tools and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before departing. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on the phone while driving. For the latest updates, visit the TDOT SmartWay Map or dial 511 for statewide travel information.

Tennessee’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over for highway workers and emergency vehicles. Violations may result in up to 30 days in jail and fines up to $500.