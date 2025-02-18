Tennesseans Urged To Prepare For Frigid Temps, Winter Storm Watches

With another round of winter storm warnings on the way, AAA is reminding drivers and homeowners to be prepared and weather aware.
“We’re urging drivers to follow the advice of local authorities and stay home if weather conditions begin to deteriorate,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. "If you must get on the road, be sure to have at least a half tank of gas, significantly reduce your speed and stay off closed roads.”
AAA’s Tips for Stranded Motorists on the Roadside
- Stay in the vehicle. Your car can provide shelter, allowing emergency responders to best locate you, and prevent you from being struck by an approaching vehicle. If you must get out of the car, ensure the surroundings are safe.
- To make the gas last longer, don’t leave the car running. If there is an extended traffic jam, turn off the engine for a period, then back on to reheat the inside, when it has gotten too cold again. Make sure the exhaust pipe is snow-free.
- Avoid driving on the shoulders or medians of highways to get around the traffic jam. These need to be kept clear for first responders, tow trucks, and emergency vehicles to get to the cause of the stoppage.
- Cold weather can shorten the range of electric vehicles. EV drivers should plan for more frequent stops for charging and identify the location of charging stations before you hit the road. AAA recommends “pre-heating” the inside of your electric vehicle to a comfortable temperature while still connected to the charger. This will reduce the vehicle’s battery demand to regulate cabin temperature at the onset of driving.
AAA Safety Tips While on the Road
- If you must be on the road, check the weather before setting out and change plans accordingly.
- Pack a well-stocked emergency kit with a cell phone car charger, first-aid kit; extra blankets, hats, gloves and coats; plenty of drinking water and non-perishable snacks for passengers, including pets; flashlight and extra batteries; reflective warning triangles; and an ice scraper or snow brush.
- Always drive at a safe speed that matches the prevailing visibility, traffic and road conditions – even if that means driving below the posted speed limit.
- Compensate for reduced traction by increasing your following distances (normally three to four seconds) to eight to ten seconds.
- Allow sufficient room for maintenance vehicles by staying at least 200 feet back and, if you need to pass, go to the other vehicle’s left.
- Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections, even if the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.
- Avoid braking on ice. If you’re approaching a patch of ice, brake during your approach. Control the skid. Applying pressure to your brakes while on ice will throw your car into a skid
- If you get stuck in snow or ice, straighten the wheel and accelerate slowly. Add sand or kitty litter under the drive wheels to help avoid spinning the tires.
- If your tires lose traction, continue to look and steer in the direction you want to go. If the drive wheels start to spin or slide while going up a hill, ease off the accelerator slightly and then gently resume speed.
- Slow Down, Move Over. Avoid driving on shoulders or medians so first responders, tow truck operators and emergency vehicles can get to stranded motorists who are in dangerous roadside conditions.
Preparing Your Vehicle for the Winter Road
If driving cannot be avoided, motorists can help keep their vehicles stay safe on the road by checking the following:
- Remove all snow and ice from car – This includes the hood, roof, trunk, and all lights.
- Battery strength — Faulty batteries cause more car starting problems than any other factor. At 0 degrees, a good battery has 35 percent less starting power. Additionally, batteries that are 3-5 years old will have much less starting power in cold conditions.
- Tire inflation — Under-inflated tires can be dangerous, and may suffer damage. Tire air pressure decreases 1-2 psi for every 10 degree temperature drop.
- Wiper blades — The blades should completely clear the glass with each swipe. Replace any blade that leaves streaks or misses spots.
- Washer fluid — Fill the windshield washer fluid reservoir with a winter cleaning solution that has antifreeze components to prevent it from freezing.
AAA Tips to Prepare Your Home for Winter Weather
“Maintaining your property is essential to reducing your risk of winter damage,” continued Cooper. “Taking small steps now can help you avoid high repair costs and headaches down the road.”
AAA Insurance reports the average regional frozen pipe claim costs more than $11,000, though the amount can be much higher depending on damage to personal property.
What You Can Do to Protect Your Home
- Remove hoses from exterior faucets.
- Repair or replace weather stripping around windows and doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines.
- Use caulk or insulation to seal all cracks, holes and other openings on exterior walls.
- Let faucets drip a little bit to prevent freezing pipes.
- Well-insulated basements and crawl spaces will help protect pipes. Close foundation vents and windows to basements. Wrap vulnerable pipes with pipe insulation.
- Know where your water shutoff valve is so that you can turn off the water in case of an emergency.
- Air inside the walls, where pipes are, can be much colder than air in the room, so set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature, even if you will be away from home.
- Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate around the pipes.
- Close your wood burning fireplace flue damper when you’re not using it. Follow all manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces including those with pilot lights, which may require the flue to be partially open at all times.
What to do if you Experience Winter Damage
Once conditions are safe to do so, document the damage by taking photos and video. Employ any safety measures to prevent the damage from spreading. Then contact your insurance provider immediately to file a claim. The sooner you start the process, the faster you can repair the damages.
Winter Damages Covered by Homeowners Insurance
Winter comes with snow, and sometimes lots of it. If your roof collapses or is damaged due to the weight of snow or ice from a storm, a standard home insurance policy may cover the damage.
Another threat to your home in the winter season are cold snaps. Water left standing in pipes when the temperature drops may expand with enough force to cause it to burst, leading to serious water damage if the issue isn’t immediately identified. Damage caused from burst pipes as well as the repair costs are covered by most standard home insurance policies, as long as regular maintenance is performed, and owners maintain heat in the building.
What’s Not Covered by Homeowners Insurance
Most storm damage is covered under Home Insurance, however there are exclusions that could apply.
Flash floods caused by a sudden rise in temperature during the winter months can cause significant damage to your home that will not be covered by your standard home insurance policy, but flood insurance can be purchased separately.
Most damages not covered by insurance are due to homeowner neglect or lack of maintenance. These may include damages resulting from extreme cold due to failure to maintain heat in your house.
Is Your Home Insurance Ready?
By taking the necessary precautions and preparing your house for winter, you can avoid having to make an insurance claim this winter season. Trimming threatening trees, shutting off your water and drainpipes, and cleaning your gutters are all things that can be done before it gets too cold.
If a winter disaster does strike, having the right home insurance coverage will help. Review your policy with your agent to be sure you’re ready. Residents can visit AAA.com/Insurance to find an insurance agent near them.