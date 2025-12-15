Tennessee American Water Encourages Response To Water Service Line Survey

Tennessee American Water is sending letters to customers this month as part of its commitment to provide safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water service.

The letters request help from customers to identify the material of the portion of pipe that connects the water meter to customer homes or businesses.

This effort supports the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements, which requires all water utilities to identify and make public the materials that both company-owned and customer-owned service lines are made of to address and minimize exposure of lead in drinking water.

Tennessee American Water does not install or maintain customer-owned service lines, so customer participation is essential.

“Tennessee American Water continues to meet and surpass local and federal drinking water standards. The lead service line survey effort supports the continuation of high-quality service, and we appreciate our customers’ assistance with this effort,” said Lori Stenzel, Tennessee American Water’s Manager for Water Quality and Environmental Compliance.

Customers can check their service line material using the interactive map at tennesseeamwater.com/leadfacts. If the customer-owned portion is listed as “unknown,” the website provides a step-by-step guide to determine and report the material.

“Our goal in creating this webpage and map is to proactively and transparently communicate to customers information about their service line material and all that we do to provide water that meets all local and federal regulations and how they can self-report the material of their service line,” continued Stenzel.

The company began building its service line inventory in 2024 and remains committed to proactive communication and regulatory compliance. This survey effort aligns with statewide initiatives supported by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).