Tennessee American Water Provides Handy Summer Tips To Conserve Water

As the hot, sunny, dry weather continues, Tennessee American Water highlights tips to help customers reduce their water usage. By implementing a few steps, you can conserve when watering, in the yard and around the house.

“At Tennessee American Water, we believe that all of us play a role in protecting our water resources,” said Grady Stout, vice president of operations at Tennessee American Water. “While the weather conditions increase the demand for water, there are still ways we can conserve our water use for irrigation and other outdoor activities.”

Tennessee American Water customers can monitor their water usage through their MyWater account. Here are some wise water tips for saving water outdoors: