Tennessee American Water Provides Handy Summer Tips To Conserve Water

As the hot, sunny, dry weather continues, Tennessee American Water highlights tips to help customers reduce their water usage. By implementing a few steps, you can conserve when watering, in the yard and around the house.
“At Tennessee American Water, we believe that all of us play a role in protecting our water resources,” said Grady Stout, vice president of operations at Tennessee American Water. “While the weather conditions increase the demand for water, there are still ways we can conserve our water use for irrigation and other outdoor activities.”
Tennessee American Water customers can monitor their water usage through their MyWater account. Here are some wise water tips for saving water outdoors:
- Reuse it. Use water from rain barrels and kiddie pools for watering lawns and gardens.
- Embrace the bucket! Instead of using a running hose, use water contained in a bucket for washing cars and pets, and rinsing sandy/grassy feet.
- Sweep, don’t spray. Use a broom instead of a hose or pressure washer for clearing debris from sidewalks or pavement.
- Timing is everything. Only water during the coolest parts of the day (early morning or evening) to minimize evaporation. Also, be aware of which plants don’t need to be watered every day.
- Water only when needed. Watering your lawn is a highly consumptive water use. It is not necessary to water your lawn every day. Generally, lawns only require one inch of water per week, most coming from rainfall and dew.
- Use drip irrigation hoses to water your gardens and flower beds.
- Rain delay. Watch the weather forecast to avoid watering and then having “Mother Nature” re-water your lawn or garden. Excess water can damage plants.
- Pick your plants wisely. Purchase native varieties that require less water and remain hearty in drier weather. And don’t forget to mulch (only 2-3”) to help with water retention. Established plants need much less water.
- Be a leak detective. Find and fix leaks and breaks in hoses, sprinkler systems and pipes. For help, download Tennessee American Water’s Leak Detection Kit at tennesseeamwater.com under Water Information.
- Raise the blade. Raise the level of your lawnmower blade to avoid lawn burnout and the need for watering. Keep your grass no shorter than two inches. The sweet spot is somewhere between 2.5 to 3.5 inches, depending on the time of year.
- Keep an eye out. Watch your sprinkler’s “sweep” to make sure all the water is reaching vegetation that needs it and not the pavement! Check this frequently in case a person or animal has accidentally redirected your sprinkler.
- Get the little ones involved. Include your children when implementing water-wise practices around your home so that they can feel like they are making an impact too. Visit the company’s Water Learning Center for activities that teach the value of water.