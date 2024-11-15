We’d Like To Hear From The Women In Chattanooga

On June 24th of this year, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the constitutional right to an abortion.

Many women across the country feared this might be the first of many steps to further strip away their reproductive rights and freedoms.

This fear was further intensified after the results of the 2024 elections were announced sending Donald J. Trump back into the White House. Within hours several mainstream media companies reported a huge increase of hate speech toward women across various social media outlets.

This movement dubbed, “your body, my choice,” was started by Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist leader, organizer and podcaster. Fuentes was celebrating Trump’s victory and posting to TikTok. He raged and ranted about women being beneath men when he used that phrase several times. He continued to belittle women’s worth on the post which has received 91.6 million views.

Women fought back by doxing Fuentes’ personal information across the internet, sending him temporarily into hiding. He has since resurfaced saying he stands by what he said.

Many of Fuentes followers and supporters immediately followed his lead, posting their own messages of your body, my choice throughout social media.

Some women are vowing to fight back. Some are taking self-defense courses. Others are creating their personal circles of friendships and safe spaces. Others have no opinion at all. While others think this whole issue is non-existent or hyperbole by left leaning liberal women.

As the heartbeat of your community, we at The Pulse are asking women to share your thoughts and speak your truths on this matter.

We’d like to hear from you:

Do you agree women are more in danger?

Are you taking any steps to be better prepared if confronted by a man you perceive as a threat?

Are you planning to handle your social outings differently?

Or do you think these women are overreacting?

Do you feel safe as a woman in your hometown?

If you’d like to share your opinions with us and this community, please email us at: info@chattanoogapulse.com

Please send us your contact info in the email so we can interview you if you’d like. The information you share with us will be used in an upcoming article regarding this matter, but we will keep your personal information private.