Winter Weather Tips On How To Keep Your Pipes From Freezing

Now that cold weather is here, it's time to be wise and winterize. And the experts at Tennessee American Water have some timely advice that could keep your winter from being a financial freeze.

Frozen pipes can leave you without water in the worst of weather and cost a lot to repair. By following the simple reminders below, you can help preserve your budget and peace of mind this winter.

Locate & Test Your Main Water Shut-off Valve

Locate your main water shut-off valve and hang an I.D. tag on it so you can find it quickly in an emergency. In many homes, it is located near the water meter or close to where the water pipe enters the home.

To test your main water shut-off valve, slowly close it. If you have a ball valve, it generally only requires a quarter turn to close. Gate valves are generally closed by turning the handle clockwise and should turn easily. You may need to have it serviced by a licensed plumber if it does not close easily.

Once the shut-off valve is completely closed, check sinks and other water fixtures to make sure you found the main water valve and that it is working properly. If no water comes out of any faucets, congratulations, you found your shut-off valve! See below for more tips to help keep life flowing this winter.

Winter Tips

Open Cabinet Doors -- If pipes run through cabinets or vanities, open the doors to let warmer room temperatures flow in.

Protect Your Pipes -- Wrap pipes with insulation or heat tape before cold weather sets in.

Check Irrigation Systems -- Make sure everything is turned off and drained. Save water and money by having your irrigation meter turned off for the season. You can request this through your MyWater account.

Eliminate Cold Drafts -- Eliminate sources of cold air near water lines and fix drafts around windows and doors.

Allow Water To Flow -- When temperatures stay below freezing, keep water moving through the pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run.

Do You Know How To Report A Water Emergency?

To report a water emergency to Tennessee American Water, visit them online and click on the Report Emergency button in the upper right-hand corner.