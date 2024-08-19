Meet Mally: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

Happy Match Makin’ Monday, animal lovers!

This week, we’re thrilled to spotlight a very special pup who has been waiting oh-so-patiently for her forever home. Meet Sweet Mally, the heart and soul of the shelter.

Mally has been at MAC for over 100 days, and she’s counting down the days until she can celebrate her 5th birthday with her very own family. Sweet, loving, and a little shy, Mally is ready to find her place in your heart and home. She adores meeting new people, and her friendly demeanor extends to her furry pals as well. Whether it's chasing a ball in the park or lounging at home, Mally is eager to join in on all the fun.

One of the best things about Mally is that she’s a smart cookie! This lovely girl shows off her best manners by sitting nicely for treats and eagerly engaging in a game of fetch. While she may take a moment to warm up to new faces, a few delicious snacks and some gentle encouragements are all it takes to win her over. Her friends at the shelter are constantly amazed by how sweet she is, and they’re excited for you to experience her charm firsthand.

Mally has come so far since her time at the shelter, and she is ready to step into a life filled with love and adventure. If you’ve been looking to adopt a playful and loving companion, Mally is your girl! And that’s not all—when you adopt the ‘Pet of the Week’ at MAC, not only is the adoption fee waived, but your new furry friend will go home with a basket full of goodies to help her settle in.

So, what are you waiting for? If you’re ready to give Sweet Mally the birthday celebration she deserves, come by McKamey Animal Center, and make her a part of your family today! Let’s help Mally find the loving home she’s been dreaming of!

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!