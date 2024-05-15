Roam With The Gnomes At Rock City During Mountaintop Summers

Rock City is excited to debut its newest season, Mountaintop Summers, a celebration of Rock City at its peak – animal educational shows, gnome activities, new food offerings, fresh blooms and more, from May 24 through Sept. 2.

There is no better place to beat the summertime heat than the Enchanted Trail, where floral beauty winds through corridors of stone and caverns. New garden art is on display, including the new Standing Stones Garden pathway with new native plantings.

Rock City’s newest marquee piece, Red String, is a sculptural installation honoring the attraction’s co-founder Frieda Carter, who with string in hand, marked Rock City’s beloved trail over 92 years ago. “Never underestimate a woman and an idea” merchandise celebrating Frieda’s legacy is now available!

The Rock City Raptors show is back! Get up close to hawks, bald eagles, owls and other incredible birds in this live program hosted by Wings to Soar, a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates injured birds of prey. See these non-releasable birds in action at Critter Classroom Thursdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rock City is proud to host the Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center’s all-new animal educational show. Learn about local fauna through interactive presentations, including a raptor wingspan chart and an animal facts and misconceptions display. Check out this new program Mondays through Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Legacy Lane next to Critter Classroom.

Guests should keep their eyes peeled for more than just birds – gnomes are roaming the trail! Participate in a Gnome Quest by documenting “sightings” at the gnome identification water painting area at Prospector’s Point and post artwork to the creative sharing board at Hearth.

What is summer without barbeque? Big Rock Grill is serving BBQ burgers alongside blackberry cider, Bold Rock Hard Cider and Hutton & Smith Pale Ale. Mix it up with a Cuban BBQ sandwich, chicken Caesar wrap, hummus veggie wrap, burnt ends sandwich and wide selection of beverages at Hearth. Complimentary popcorn is also available! Buffalo and BBQ wings and cream cheese-filled churros with chocolate sauce are on the menu at Café 7; wash it down with a Summer Shandy – a Chattahooligan Kölsch and lemonade mix.

Hang with Rock City’s innovation team! Meet and greet the hardworking men and women that sculpt and create the attraction’s magical elements. This June, the innovation team is painting a mural at the Rock Shop. In July, renovations are being made to the original Rock City round gatehouse at Legacy Lane to become a mini Rock City history museum!

Rock City is one of the South’s most popular natural attractions. Known for its unique geological and botanical wonders, the enchanted 4,100-foot walking trail is a true marvel of nature featuring massive ancient rock formations, a large waterfall that cascades down Lookout Mountain and the Swing-A-Long Bridge that spans nearly 200 feet.

Visit www.seerockcity.com/summer for more.