Sign Up For The Pulse Newsletter For A Chance To Win A Dave & Buster's Gift Card

Keep up with the latest happenings, arts & entertainment news, community events, and more each week in your in-box with the Pulse Newsletter.

Every Wednesday, you'll get a curated look at what's happening in and around town, what's coming up, along with special news, dining, and entertainment content.

Best of all, we keep your info to ourselves: we don't sell or share your information to anyone.

Oh, and if that wasn't enough, if you sign up today, you'll get a chance to win a gift card to one of Chattanooga's favorite places: Dave & Buster's! Each winner with get a $50 Dave and Busters Rechargeable Power Play Card.

Conveniently located at Hamilton Place, this entertainment hub offers an unrivaled experience that caters to a diverse range of interests. Whether you're in search of an exceptional sports bar near you, a delightful restaurant, or simply looking for fun-filled family entertainment like our huge arcade, Dave & Buster's has it all.

But wait, there's more!

We'll also toss in a Chattanooga Carriage Company Rides gift certificate which entitles you to one 20-min carriage ride for up to two people, a $50 value.

What better way to see scenic downtown Chattanooga than from a horse-drawn carriage? Their drivers are professional and knowledgeable, and can provide you with historical facts & wonderful stories of our city, or let you have that quiet romantic ride with that special someone.

Sit back, relax and experience Chattanooga’s history and attractions aboard one of their stylish carriages. Tours start at the Tennessee Aquarium.

All you need to do is click here to sign up and you'll automatically be entered into our weekly drawing.

And don't worry if you're already a subscriber: you're also entered into the contest, because we never forget our friends (both new and old).